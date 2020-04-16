Health care for people …or for corporate profits?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When grassroots groups rise up against the corporate establishment to try winning some specific progressive changes for the common good, the odds against them can seem daunting. As an old saying puts it:Where there’s a will… there are 1,000 won’ts.

That's certainly been the case in the decades-long political struggle to ensure that every man, woman and child in our country gets decent health care as a human right. Today, even though we Americans pay by far the highest price for health care, most people are denied that right by our country’s profiteering, corporate-run medical industry, which treats care as a privileged commodity.

So many families are left out and maltreated by this dysfunctional system that more than 70 percent of Americans (including a majority of Republicans) now support replacing it with a “Medicare for All” publicly-financed system that provides full health coverage for everyone, even as it saves us money.

So here came 1,000 screaming plutocratic won’ts, trying to crush the people’s will. But the present system is so bad and public support for Medicare for All has grown so large that the usual corporate dismissal of such ideas wasn’t working.