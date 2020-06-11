George Floyd, you, me… us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Viewing the video of George Floyd’s gruesome murder, one word from him stuck in my head, one painful human utterance that conveys the horror of it all: “Momma,” Mr. Floyd cried out in desperation and disbelief as his life was cruelly and senselessly suffocated in yet another White-on-Black slaying by so-called “officers of the law.”

This can’t be America. Can it?

Yes and no. Certainly it can’t be the America we accept, one totally antithetical to our people’s deeply-held democratic values of justice for all. Yet, from the founding of the nation forward, the official knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd has been a common experience for African-Americans, and also for Latinos, Native Americans and other people of color.

It’s that stark separation between the American ideal and reality—now so vividly and violently thrust in our faces—that has ignited such a diverse, massive and furious protest from coast to coast.