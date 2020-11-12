Finding hope in America's progressive core

Good grief, cry many progressives—how has America turned so right-wing that a flabby, narcissistic, wannabe-dictator like Trump was even in the running?

But wait—aside from a minority of racist, xenophobic, misogynistic voters, plus a bunch of uber-wealthy corporate profiteers making a killing from his rich-man’s agenda—most of Trump’s rank-and-file voters are not right-wingers at all. To see evidence of this, look at the multitude of overtly progressive ballot issues that won majority support on Tuesday, even in so-called “Trump Country.”