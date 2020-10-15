Bringing a rich, aloof congress-critter down to Earth

Some people who get elected to Congress grow in office, others just bloat. Michael McCaul is a bloater.

A self-absorbed, right-wing Trumpeteer, this Texas lawmaker is about the richest guy in the US House, wallowing in some $113 million in personal wealth. McCaul made his money the old-fashioned way: He married it. With his wife’s inherited fortune, Michael decided to become a congressman, winning a grotesquely gerrymandered GOP district in 2004.

Even by the low standards of Congress, McCaul has been unaccomplished, unless you count championing tax breaks, regulatory favors and corporate subsidies that have bloated his family’s net worth by 940 percent since he’s been in office. He’s mostly known in Congress for his love of jet-setting, limousine service and posh dining—and for billing an unseemly number of these luxuries to us taxpayers or paying for them with the big political contributions he takes from Big Oil and other giant corporations he serves.