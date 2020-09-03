Amazing! Republicans turn progressive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wow, what a surprise! Have you seen the National Republican Party’s official platform?

Perhaps, like me, you would have expected it to be a mish-mash of Trumpian miasma, laissezfairyland corporate economics, QAnon lunacy, police state authoritarianism and all the other wackiness that today’s GOP has been embracing. But, no—astonishingly, this 18-page policy statement flat-out rejects the elitism, knownothingism and nutballism coming out of the White House and out of the mouths of nearly every Republican congress critter.

For example, instead of the GOP’s usual claptrap about the moral superiority of “wealth creators,” the platform unequivocally hails the egalitarian ethic of the Common Good: “Our government was created for all the people, and it must serve no less a purpose,” proclaim the Republicans. Moreover, they issue an in-your-face rebuttal to recent Republican policies of inequality: “America does not prosper unless all Americans prosper,” they state. ALL Americans!