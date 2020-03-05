Full Disclosure: Unity of Flagstaff welcomes all

Full Disclosure: Ol’ Whitey is a by-God ordained mail-order minister. Completed all 365 workbook lessons from “A Course in Miracles” in 15 months. Wrote 13 articles for the faith column of a daily newspaper in California. Performed three legally binding marriage ceremonies (one each in three different states), and two of the couples in question subsequently divorced. A 33.3 to infinity percent success rate. Do the math.
Mama and Daddy drug me to Sunday school at the Methodist church when I was a whelp in Tennessee. These days—borrowin’ a line from Buffy Sainte-Marie—I’m “a Catholic, a Hindu, an atheist, a Jain, a Buddhist, a Baptist, and a Jew.” ‘Cept the atheist part, of course. I occasionally poke my head in at Unity of Flagstaff where Miss Yum Yum attends regular, which brings us to the topic at hand.
First off, don’t confuse Unity with Unitarianism. They ain’t the same thing. The latter is a nontrinitarian protestant denomination and the former a “New Thought” organization, a 19th century movement not to be confused with the “New Age” crowd in Sedona. Now that we’re all not confused, let’s get down to brass tacks.
Charles and Myrtle Filmore founded Unity in 1889 in Kansas City, Missouri, after the couple studied “world religions . . . and the link between science and religion,” and Myrtle was cured of tuberculosis, she believed, by spiritual healing. These days Unity is headquartered in Unity Village, an incorporated city 15 miles southeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
Unity defines itself as “a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.” In contrast with myriad my-way-or-the-highway sects, Unity “honors the universal truths in all religions and respects each individual’s right to choose a spiritual path.”
Whitey’s personal opinion on this matter can be summed up in the last line from the hidden bonus track “Nutty ‘n’ Slutty” on autonoir, my first music album: “Buddha and Jesus they’re the best of friends/ ‘cause Buddha equals Jesus and that’s where the story ends.” Your mileage may vary.
The Unity bunch also don’t discriminate “on the basis of race, color, gender, age, creed, religion, national origin, ethnicity, physical disability or sexual orientation.” In other words, they don’t turn nobody away. (Not even you).
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday services start at 10:30 at 1800 South Milton, Suite 103, in the Green Tree shopping center. Usually Reverend Penni Honey delivers the main message, something righteous and hopeful. Thought provoking too. There’s meditating in yer chair and singing if you want to, plus other church stuff familiar to anyone who ever sat in a pew. No snake handlin’ and no speakin’ in tongues.
On occasion guest speakers take the wheel. One of my favorites is Steven Lane Taylor, author of Row, Row, Row Your Boat—a neat little book that parses that children’s song into metaphysical musings. You could do worse than to read it.
So why the hell would anyone go to church at all, you ask? Besides following the family faith, striving to secure a spot in heaven after they croak and/or simply socializing, some are seriously seeking a closer connection with The Big Kahuna.
You see, us human beings are transitional critters, basically centaurs struggling to evolve into unicorns farting rainbows. Our primitive bottom halves tend toward fighting and fornication while our relatively more enlightened top ends are capable of Christ-like behavior—f’rinstance nonjudgmental forgiveness and random acts of kindness. It’s just that unconditional love is a bit harder for most folks than takin’ the low road.
Please allow Ol’ Whitey a brief digression into preachin’ the Gospel. The upshot from the New Testament is: “Judge not lest ye be judged.” No exceptions. This admonition contains both a five-star recipe fer how to be happy here on earth and a solid clue to who you really are.
How so? Reading that Bible sentence as a literal true statement, you’d hafta be one with everything you might judge—namely anything possible in your consciousness, which is to say The Whole Enchilada AKA God, Jah or Allah. That’s what Jesus, Buddha, Krishna and the rest was tryin’ to teach us hardheaded heathens. We just don’t listen so good.
(End of sermon.)
So if yer lookin’ fer a place to ponder such stuff, Unity of Flagstaff will welcome you with open arms. If you’d rather stay home, that’s OK too. We’ll all meet eventually in the Great By-And-By. That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.