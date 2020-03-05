Full Disclosure: Unity of Flagstaff welcomes all

So why the hell would anyone go to church at all, you ask? Besides following the family faith, striving to secure a spot in heaven after they croak and/or simply socializing, some are seriously seeking a closer connection with The Big Kahuna.

You see, us human beings are transitional critters, basically centaurs struggling to evolve into unicorns farting rainbows. Our primitive bottom halves tend toward fighting and fornication while our relatively more enlightened top ends are capable of Christ-like behavior—f’rinstance nonjudgmental forgiveness and random acts of kindness. It’s just that unconditional love is a bit harder for most folks than takin’ the low road.

Please allow Ol’ Whitey a brief digression into preachin’ the Gospel. The upshot from the New Testament is: “Judge not lest ye be judged.” No exceptions. This admonition contains both a five-star recipe fer how to be happy here on earth and a solid clue to who you really are.

How so? Reading that Bible sentence as a literal true statement, you’d hafta be one with everything you might judge—namely anything possible in your consciousness, which is to say The Whole Enchilada AKA God, Jah or Allah. That’s what Jesus, Buddha, Krishna and the rest was tryin’ to teach us hardheaded heathens. We just don’t listen so good.