Full Disclosure: Ol’ Whitey’s a Luddite. You can bet yer bottom dollar I ain’t got no Kindle. In my pea brain, you cain’t trump a cornucopia of real-deal hardcovers ‘n’ paperbacks tastefully displayed inside a brick-and-mortar building. Flagstaff fields a true trifecta of such stores.

Bookman’s on Milton gits the Gold Medal fer first on scene of the current crop. The place stood up in June 1990, the second shop in an Arizona chain of six. Owner Bob Oldfather came by his profession honestly: his dad was head honcho at Livingston’s book store in Sierra Vista.

Initially Bookman’s just sold used books, but later added brand spanking new copies — and eventually a whole shebang of sundry other stuff. Musical instruments, used electronics, DVDs and CDs, refrigerator magnets and T-shirts, plus a veritable estate sale of myriad miscellany in the back corner near the restrooms. Oh, and a sit-down café serving java and pastries.

Bookman’s stalwart Matt Christiansen has worked there 30-years and counting and is a dyed-in-the-wool “book person” with an English degree from Northern Illinois University. His $0.02, drawing on three decades observing the ebb and flow of trends and fads: books are becoming cool again, sorta like vinyl records.

Back when Ol’ Whitey first visited Flag in earnest, in the early 1990s, there weren’t much commerce of note twixt I-40 and downtown. Boy howdy things have changed. First thing I noticed when I returned a decade later was all the name-brand logos, including a full-monty Barnes and Noble.

They first opened their doors on Milton in 1999, and when their lease at that location expired last year, Barnes and Noble moved east into the mall. According to store manager Paul Griffiths—whose mother was a librarian—the new venue has worked out well, bringing a whole new clientele into the fold. Good on ‘em I say. The more the merrier when it comes to literacy.

Last but not least, we have Bright Side Bookshop on San Francisco, just north of Route 66. Owners Annette Avery, Lisa Lamberson and Ben Shaffer bought an existing bookstore in 2017. Fast friends Avery and Lamberson credit the endeavor to a combination of temporary insanity and romantic notion. They estimate their customer base at 60 percent locals and 40 percent tourists and pride themselves on hiring people who like books.

The Bright Side owners say it’s a myth that young people don’t read. I damn sure hope they’re right. The future of the entire human race depends on it. The internet is fine and dandy, but it ain’t the end all be all. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok can’t hold a candle to the knowledge to be found in a big stack of books. Not even Google. Not even close.

Like Bookman’s, Bright Side and B&N augment their inventory of reading material with various gee-gaws and gimcracks and bangles and baubles. All three stores host events such as books signings, story time readings and the like. Peruse their websites for dates and times.

So why do dead tree paper books persist in a world of smart phones? And why do we need book stores at all in the age of Amazon? Barnes and Noble manager Griffiths believes the presence of a book store is a sign of thriving culture in any city or town. Matt Christiansen at Bookman’s notes that many folks “buy books on hope,” aspiring to something better in life.

There are pragmatic reasons as well. First off, they don’t run on batteries. Take ‘em nearly any place: airline seat, beach chair, toilet stall or prison cell, long as it’s light enough to read. The more coffee mug stain rings on the cover, the better, I say. Chocolate fingerprint smudges too.

Some folks complain ‘bout the weight in pounds and ounces of real-deal printed material, compared with electronic versions of same. Look at it my way: a stack of books can exercise yer mind AND yer body. Jeez Louise people, ya wanna git prematurely feeble? ¡Not me!

Finally, there’s the je ne sais quois of Johannes Guttenberg’s movable type, hot off the press. As my buddy Jac at the Monte V opines, “I like to turn the pages.” No lie, and as I write this, she’s delving deep into her latest conquest, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini, at the opposite end of the Rendezvous bar from me and my laptop. Currently, I’m finishing up “Nixonland” by Rick Perlstein, which explains the roots of our present political polarization.

To conclude, a tip of my hat to now-defunct Starlight Books on Leroux Street. Pre-plague, I wandered in while waiting for my barber and sauntered out with a used biography on Gertrude Bell, who was every bit the badass as her contemporary T.E. Lawrence of Arabia. If yer halfway curious, look the lady up, along with her countrywoman Freya Stark. You can read, right?