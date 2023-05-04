For nearly 30 years, Flag Live has been this town’s foremost guide to local arts and entertainment, and the vast array of voices that contribute to our publication is what makes it so special and necessary. We make it our mission to support the creative community by sharing artist stories and offering a platform for others to share their work, and today, we continue to strive toward that mission by partnering with Creative Flagstaff to help present their newest venture that, we believe, will forever alter the creative fabric of our town.

This is ARTx. In its simplest description, ARTx is an ideas festival that celebrates and elevates creativity, diversity and innovation, but in its truest form, this event is meant to shepherd new experiences that are authentic yet evocative of the hopes, fears, loves and lives of the people who live in the Southwest.

ARTx is a platform that amplifies the voices and visions of a new generation of artists, thinkers, and activists who are shaping the cultural landscape of our time. From music to dance, from film to theater, from literature to visual arts, ARTx offers a kaleidoscope of experiences that will inspire, challenge and delight you.

This is the pilot year for the ARTx Festival, and we understand that there may be some confusion on how to navigate from project to project. But don’t worry, that’s why we’re here.

If you turn the page, you will find that Creative Flagstaff has provided a helpful map and schedule that can be used as your guide for the festival. Just pull this centerpiece out and enjoy the experiences that the diverse and talented artists of this community have produced to intrigue, inform and provoke.

We would like to thank our advertiser, partners and writers who have made this special edition of Flag Live possible. We hope that this guide will help you navigate the festival and make the most of your experience. We encourage you to explore, experiment and engage with the art and ideas that you encounter. Let ARTx be a catalyst for your own creativity and curiosity.

Thank you for joining us on this journey of discovery and inspiration and enjoy ARTx.

Matthew Hayden

928.556.2280