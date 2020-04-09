The return of the neighborhood: Company in COVID times

A few days later, I see musicians gathered several feet apart from each other wearing fabric masks. As we drive past we stop and roll down the window. They wave at us. I want to take a photo but I also know that these individuals may be shamed for gathering at all. I want to maintain their privacy. I’d love to hear some music, but I’m not suffering from lack thereof. I’m not suffering at all compared to those fighting this virus in rapidly filling hospitals throughout the country and world.

A former teacher and co-worker drops off “no-COVID” cookies in exchange for a roll of toilet paper. We do not see each other for the exchange. The circular cookies are decorated with a red, diagonal slash.

A plant cutting group on Facebook has been giving out cuttings to help people spice up their home spaces. Our church sends out scavenger hunts for the children and is planning a doorstop photography session for Easter. They will photograph from the street. Hearts, teddy bears, Easter eggs go up in windows for people to see as they take daily walks through the neighborhood. Microbrew now becomes a macro hobby. Little Free Libraries become food pantries with essentials. People meet up with neighbors or the elderly to walk six feet away. There is even a toilet paper scavenger hunt on Nextdoor.