The case for art in times of despair: An introductory note from Flag Live’s new editor

In times like these, art seems inconsequential. Negligible in the face of the immediate and life-altering decisions made by a few of our nation’s most powerful geriatrics. In times like these, hope too seems like an inconvenience in the wake of human tragedy and in the face of environmental catastrophe, but despite these unassailable realities, art remains present and powerful.

Why?

In the preface to his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde wrote that, “All art is quite useless,” and while the irony of a statement like this coming from someone like Wilde is not lost on me, I find his lack of dedication to this declaration quite fascinating. Far from discounting art entirely, he insists rather that it is an unnecessary necessity: at once an escape from and an entrance to the world around us.

In so few words, he insists that art can protect us from despair and teach us about each other. It gives us a reason to hope and helps us understand our pain. Art does not simply remain because it can never leave. Art remains because we need it to.

We are lucky enough to live in a town so dedicated to the arts, and for the last 28 years, Flag Live has been just as lucky to report on them. But, as time has gone by, publications like the one you are reading right now have had to adapt to survive in the rapidly changing media landscape.

As journalists, we must ask ourselves: how can we tell these stories in a way that not just entertains but elevates both the art’s form and function?

In an effort to answer this question, Flag Live is going to make an effort to engage our readers in new and exciting ways. Going forward, we hope to facilitate creative, multimedia journalism to promote Flagstaff artists and their arts rather than rely solely on our text, and as the incoming editor for Flag Live, I welcome opportunities for conversation and criticism.

I recognize that I have blind spots as a writer and a human, but more than most, I understand the benefits of pursuing a multicultural education. As a result, Flag Live will continue to do its best to seek out stories from BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities and provide a spotlight for their artists and entertainers.

We have an obligation to tell stories that engage with the arts in a way that inspires and challenges our ways of thinking, and as always, we hope to fulfill that obligation to you, our readers and the Flagstaff community as a whole. Flag Live is so lucky to tell stories about art, this unnecessary necessity, and we’re excited to continue doing so for many years to come.