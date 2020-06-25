Protecting the most vulnerable: Lessons from Katrina

Local residents can fight against this scourge, of course, but only when they’re on solid enough ground from which to fight—both metaphorically and, in the case of New Orleans, literally. Many of them weren’t. An estimated 200,000 people were “permanently displaced,” most of them from socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods and almost all of them people of color. Neighborhoods like Mid-City, Bywater or the Lower Ninth Ward and Tremé, some of the oldest and most history-rich parts of the city (Fats Domino grew up in the Lower Ninth), were all-but emptied during the storm. All three of these are now counted among the most gentrified places in the Crescent City, which makes them contenders for most gentrified places in the country as a whole.

We are currently struggling through a global economic crisis accompanying the spread of novel coronavirus. There’s really no telling what shape the crisis will ultimately take here in the US, but I’m already seeing some eerily familiar tells. Most major cities have enacted freezes on evicting people who can’t pay their rent, which is nice until the freezes are all lifted in about a month. As with the 2008 financial crisis, bailout efforts are being aimed squarely at the largest banks and corporations, in the awesomely history-blind hope that the injection will trickle down from there. Closer to the ground, most citizens received a one-time payment of $1200 in April, and many of those currently on unemployment are getting an additional $600 per week, but neither of those contingencies is designed to outlast the virus itself. Eviction and student debt freezes are scheduled to end well before the pandemic—and long before the concomitant economic recession—actually ends.