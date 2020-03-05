Marginal predictions: Windy springs and the monsoon-free summer of 2019

I’ve been loosely interested in the idea of weather lore since my child wanted me to tell him about Groundhog Day last month. We watched the video of old men taking out the poor scared groundhog. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the footage before, but the men looked very excited, as though they were doing something very important and special. They placed the groundhog on a platform with the idea that it would choose between two different chewing sticks. One represented a long winter and one represented an earlier spring. The groundhog didn’t move. It was pretty awkward so the main speaker just said that it looked like it wanted the one that was closest to it, meaning more winter.

Most conversations about weather revolve around climate change and (realistic) doom these days. I wonder if some of this important information could be transformed into modern-day lore, in terms of literature or commonplace sayings. For example, I find it calming to harken back to a time when the weather could somehow be predicted by following old sayings such as, “When sounds travel far and wide/A stormy day will betide,” or, “Onion skins very thin/Mild winter coming in;/Onion skins thick and tough/Coming winter cold and rough.”