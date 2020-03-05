Marginal predictions: Windy springs and the monsoon-free summer of 2019

I’ve been loosely interested in the idea of weather lore since my child wanted me to tell him about Groundhog Day last month. We watched the video of old men taking out the poor scared groundhog. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the footage before, but the men looked very excited, as though they were doing something very important and special. They placed the groundhog on a platform with the idea that it would choose between two different chewing sticks. One represented a long winter and one represented an earlier spring. The groundhog didn’t move. It was pretty awkward so the main speaker just said that it looked like it wanted the one that was closest to it, meaning more winter.
Most conversations about weather revolve around climate change and (realistic) doom these days. I wonder if some of this important information could be transformed into modern-day lore, in terms of literature or commonplace sayings. For example, I find it calming to harken back to a time when the weather could somehow be predicted by following old sayings such as, “When sounds travel far and wide/A stormy day will betide,” or, “Onion skins very thin/Mild winter coming in;/Onion skins thick and tough/Coming winter cold and rough.”
Some of these are science-based. Take the legend of St Swithun’s Day. In the British Isles, the weather on July 15 (Saint Swithin’s Day) supposedly gives residents a peek of what the weather might be like for the rest of the summer thanks to a jet stream pattern that is established, which pushes air masses around and affects weather patterns. "St.Swithin's Day if thou be fair/ 'Twill rain for forty days no mair/ St. Swithin's Day if thou dost rain/ For forty days it will remain."
Indigenous weather knowledge is something we are more familiar with here in the southwest. Cultures that are connected to and study the land and weather have amazing knowledge and beliefs surrounding weather patterns. Some of my favorites include, “Never point at or talk about a cloud. You’ll scare the rain away,” from Hopi beliefs.” Another from Zuni origin: “With the rain of the northeast comes the ice fruit (hail).”
Living in Flagstaff, one must not leave out celestial lore. Take for example: “When the stars begin to huddle, the earth will soon become a puddle.” This is new to me, but refers to the stars’ appearance in the sky when accompanied by clouds. As clouds increase in the night sky, stars will appear to be huddled together and, as cloud coverage increases, so does the chance of rain.
I guess the study of lore, as silly as some might see it, gives me a sense of stability, of predictability.
I can predict when my child is feeling overwhelmed it means they are sick, the same way the phrase “cold night stars bright” reflect a nighttime chill in Flagstaff. I can predict that if there were problems in a past relationship, they may surface in the next, though I don’t necessarily have a phrase or idiom for it. I can predict how much the severe pain of heartbreak will last—around 48 hours, with the aftershocks lasting for months, sometimes years. I want to predict life’s weather, but I also am fulfilled with the not knowing, the lack of knowledge that these idioms seek to understand.
Writing about the weather is sometimes all I can muster when experiencing heartache or grief. Sayings about the weather seem to be all I can refer to while tattooed men claim love only to leave and return week in, week out. All I can think of was that time I lived in Coronado, where the weather was a constant 75 degrees.
Is there some family heirloom weather folklore that you’d like to share? Any specific to Flagstaff? Write in and let me know.
Katie King lives at high altitudes telling middlebrow jokes, mostly to her son who tells her to get real. She is an actor, writer and songwriter, and claims 17 years as a Flagstaff local.