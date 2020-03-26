Fostering your isolation: Stay home with a dog

One of the last outings my boyfriend and I took the kids to before self-isolation was High Country Humane. As he and his boys decided on a dog they wanted to foster and went to the front desk to sign the paperwork (sanitize-sign-sanitize), there was another Flagstaff family in line ahead of them who had already beat them to the chase—for the same dog.

The staff at High Country Humane said that while their usual level of incoming dogs remained mostly the same during this time, their adoption rate had drastically dropped due to people not leaving their houses.

The foster program at the shelter allows people to temporarily care for dogs of any age, an opportunity I did not previously know was available. My belief was that the dog needed to be 6 months or younger and only puppies could be fostered if they had someone lined up to adopt them already. HCH also has a foster-to-adopt program in which you can begin fostering but have 30 days to decide whether or not you want to adopt the dog. During your time as a foster parent for one of these dogs in need, their picture and information remain on the website and your email is shared in case someone is interested in adopting your foster.