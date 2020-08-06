Dispatches from Portland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s a faint smell of tear gas, and I can’t seem to get rid of it. On my camera gear, my face mask, my goggles, my helmet, my clothes, my couch, my blankets, my towels. No matter how much I wash or wring out or wipe down, it lingers somewhere, leaving behind blurred visions of a dense cloud, stumbling protesters and shadowed figures with drawn weapons—”less lethal” is the technical term. An acrid ghost, gone as quickly as it appeared. I feel almost as if the scent has seeped into my apartment walls, so I’ve been going out for walks more often.

The pandemic and the protests has made every interaction distinct. Each seems to take its own path toward my well of memories, but each begins from a place of such quiet vulnerability, some deep uncertainty that makes people angry or afraid or sad or all three. A global pandemic. Social unrest. Racial injustice. President Trump.

The woman with hair like an Oreo Blizzard walks her Chihuahua. She waves to me and says my dog’s tail is so fluffy. I tell her it looks like a cloud, and we talk about our dogs some more, our voices muffled from behind our masks.