Community, culture, charity: McDowell Mountain Music Festival sets precedent for others of its ilk

The focus is also on sustainability, with numerous waste sorting stations located throughout the festival grounds, clearly labeled recycling, compost and trash, with examples of what can be recycled listed.

As crowds poured through the entrance gates Saturday afternoon for day two of the three-day festival, they were welcomed by the sweet harmonies of Flagstaff’s The Canaries, many lingering to soak in the sounds as well as the afternoon sun. Friends of the band stood at the front, dancing and screaming at the top of their lungs, while other festivalgoers took advantage of the positive energy permeating the park to practice hoop dancing or poi spinning in the shade of nearby trees, never far from one of the trash sorting stations.

This past summer, Flagstaff events began making strides toward becoming greener as well, through partnerships with nonprofit startup Praxis Waste Solutions. At Hullabaloo and Cornucopia, reusable cups were given to those purchasing alcoholic drinks rather than the typical single-use plastic cups. If attendees didn’t want to keep the cups after the event, Praxis was there to take them off their hands. Volunteers also took the time to educate attendees of other large events such as the Mead and Cider Festival and Pickin’ in the Pines, making sure they were aware of what is and isn’t recyclable in Flagstaff.