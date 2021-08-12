Baby, we're back: Flag Live! is ready to see you offline

Baby, we’re back.

OK, we technically never went away. We’ve been posting regularly on flaglive.com and social media.

But we’re back in print for the first time in months — and that feels big.

Things have changed since we last printed. The whole world changed since we last printed and so have we. We’re still producing the same content that you know and love (or hate), just a bit differently.

First, and probably most noticeably, we’re publishing monthly now. We’re trying out the monthly format instead of our previously weekly while everything is still gradually — hopefully — getting back to normal. Who knows what the future holds, but, for now, we’re so glad to be back with you even if it’s just once a month. You will still find us tucked into the Arizona Daily Sun and on news racks across the city on the first Thursday of every month.