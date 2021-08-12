Baby, we're back: Flag Live! is ready to see you offline

Baby, we’re back.
OK, we technically never went away. We’ve been posting regularly on flaglive.com and social media.
But we’re back in print for the first time in months — and that feels big.
Things have changed since we last printed. The whole world changed since we last printed and so have we. We’re still producing the same content that you know and love (or hate), just a bit differently.
First, and probably most noticeably, we’re publishing monthly now. We’re trying out the monthly format instead of our previously weekly while everything is still gradually — hopefully — getting back to normal. Who knows what the future holds, but, for now, we’re so glad to be back with you even if it’s just once a month. You will still find us tucked into the Arizona Daily Sun and on news racks across the city on the first Thursday of every month.
Secondly, you’re likely going to notice some new features and faces in this edition and those to come. In the new Hikes, Bikes and Trikes, we’ll hear from our local experts on bike etiquette, the best trails and even motorcycles and dirt bikes. Our Pulse calendar now lists the events for the entire month and we’re constantly updating the calendar online. Plus, there are even more new features, sections and columns to come.
Now, just because we’re publishing monthly doesn’t mean we’re taking the other three weeks off. Oh, no. We’re actually constantly cranking out great features, reviews, restaurant profiles, photos, roundups, event calendars and so much more. You check all that out at flaglive.com. We also post some pretty cool stuff over on our Instagram and Facebook too.
Got something you want to share with us? Maybe a cool story idea, event or a really terrible joke? Send it over to me at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.
As always, thank you for reading.
