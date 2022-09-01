A letter from NAU's Student Body President

Hello Lumberjacks, my name is Brendan Trachsel, and it is my privilege to serve as your student body president this year through the Associated Students of Northern Arizona University (ASNAU)! I have been involved all over campus throughout my time at NAU, and I am ecstatic to get things going in this new role. Things are changing at this university with new leadership, vision and goals. It is my belief that this new page is a catalyst for change that will benefit students and create a vibrant campus community.

As president I oversee a department of over 40 student workers all working hard to improve the lives of the student body. It is my responsibility to do what I can do to help them achieve their goals, and I have been working on my own as well. I ran for this position wanting to increase university transparency and met with the administration within my first month on this topic. By the end of this semester, students can expect the first ever report detailing how mandatory student fee money was used last year in an easy to understand format. Getting this essential information to students will create an informed student body which will allow us to effectively advocate for ourselves.

This is a huge election year for Arizona, and I will ensure the Associated Students does all it can to get voter information to students. Students and young people are some of the most underrepresented groups in government and have some of the lowest rates of election participation. We will do everything we can to increase engagement and understanding at the polls this November. The student body presidents of NAU, UA and ASU have worked together all summer to bring a governor candidate forum to students in September. This will be a great opportunity for students to hear candidates’ priorities surrounding education in Arizona.

As we begin the fall semester my team, and I will relentlessly advocate for students. ASNAU members serve as the only recognized representatives for the student body at NAU. This is exercised primarily through seats on dozens of university, local and state-wide committees. Additionally, ASNAU has control over the “23 Fee” and is NAU’s only student controlled fee. Our advocacy and funding provide events and resources including but not limited to: free legal counsel, free menstrual product dispensers, extended library hours, free materials for clubs, concerts, the homecoming carnival, funding for clubs and students and “Kiss My Axe” t-shirts.

Student government is in its 104th year at NAU and has continually worked hard to improve the lives of students. It is my privilege to continue this legacy of change, and I encourage all students to reach out with ideas, questions, or concerns. We are tasked with representing over 19,000 students - we can only do so with your input. We are available at asnau@nau.edu and on Instagram @official_ASNAU. Feel free to stop by our office in the University Union, room 206 and talk to our incredible staff.