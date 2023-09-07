Hey there Lumberjacks! My name is Maria Emilia Machelor, and I am this year’s Student Body President for NAU. With a role like this comes a lot of excitement and time spent learning about NAU’s role in the Flagstaff community. I am ready to learn more! Throughout the year, stay tuned to the Timber Talks, the ASNAU weekly newsletter email, to stay updated on on-campus events.

Joining and returning to NAU can be a very overwhelming experience. With so many events, activities, organizations, and clubs to join, sometimes it is hard to decide what you want. The Associated Students of NAU alongside other student organizations like Peer Jacks, Campus Living Student Association, SUN Entertainment, True Blue Ambassadors, and many others are here to help make your experience at NAU one to remember. I am a big advocator of utilizing your resources! Take your time scouring the NAU website on the page Get Involved @ NAU under the Dean of Students to find ways to get involved.

ASNAU is the undergrad student government here on campus. We utilize the mandatory ‘23 fee’ to fund events and resources for the student. If you would like to learn more about how your money is used, please don’t hesitate to email me at ASNAUPresident@nau.edu. Alongside our infamous Homecoming Carnival on campus, ASNAU also provides the Lumberjack Concert Series, club/individual reimbursements, club material resources, free legal counsel, “Kiss My Axe” t-shirts, and so much more! Our website, https://in.nau.edu/asnau/, is constantly being updated with new information, so please feel free to check it out. ASNAU advocates for the student, we are here for you. If there is ever something you would like to bring more attention to, my email is always open. Our Senate meetings meet bi-weekly, and the meetings are open to the public. The exact dates are on True Blue Connects if you would like to attend. I highly encourage y’all to attend and learn more about your student government.

At Northern Arizona University there are more than 400 student organizations on campus. This is JUST a snippet of what NAU offers! With study abroad available at the Center of International Education, a multitude of research and internship programs, and intermural and club sports, opportunities to get involved are endless. Whatever you decide, I hope you find what is right for you. Please use ASNAU as a resource! I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Stop by the ASNAU office in the Union, room 206, and say hi to us.

Sincerely,

Maria Emilia Machelor

“Because of the Student, We Exist”