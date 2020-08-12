A digital world (for now): Flag Live! transitioning to fit our COVID reality

However, now it’s Flag Live!’s turn to shift its presence in town.

Hello. It’s been a while since I’ve gotten the opportunity to write a column for these pages. COVID-induced closures and cancellations across town led to swift changes for practically every industry. Here, that’s looked like furloughs, a reduction in pages—and, subsequently, content—as advertising revenue dropped, reduced circulation and, most recently, a difficult-to-stomach layoff. The imagery cemented in my head these past few months, to which I’m sure others can relate, has been of constantly treading water. We haven’t drowned yet, but, let’s be honest, none of this has been easy. (The Mountain Goats’ “This Year” has never been more relatable.)

As our collective reality began unraveling, I watched the headlines pile up as more and more weekly alternative papers across the country faced cuts. I thought it was just a matter of time until that same fate would befall us. While we’ve made it through, and don’t plan on going anywhere in the near future, the print product will be taking some time off. It truly has been and remains an honor to share your stories, art and ideas and we will continue to do so online through our website, Facebook and Instagram.