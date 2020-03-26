Welcome ‘back,’ spring breakers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mental health is crucial for college students. I’ve had many days when it was hard to get out of bed because of the burnout I experienced these past four years. I’ve learned it’s important to just be a human—not a machine. But that’s just me. There are students all around me who struggle with anxiety, depression and so much more. If there’s one positive thing this pandemic has gifted us, it is social distancing and the opportunity to focus on ourselves.

At this moment, there are no expectations to go out, to look or to feel a certain way. We can be our most comfortable selves. We can take the time to stop and actually ask, “How am I doing today?” When was the last time you were able to fully check in with yourself? Do you know how you are feeling? Are you anxious because your daily routine is gone?