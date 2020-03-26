Welcome ‘back,’ spring breakers

Spring break was anything but. I stressed about what online classes would look like, how I would pay my bills and how I would collect necessary groceries. Oh, and on top of that, I was looking for a new home. So much for a break, right?
The final six weeks of the semester are officially upon all members of the Northern Arizona University community. Students are scattered across the country, if not the world. We are all using Blackboard Learn—the website used by the university to communicate and share classroom material with students—and Zoom, a large-capacity video chat program.
If you had asked me four years ago how I would be spending my final weeks as a senior in Flagstaff, I never would’ve said, “Oh, you know, just trying to pass my online classes, avoid a pandemic and buy some toilet paper.”
Last week this felt like the worst-case scenario. I’m sure you were able to gather that from the tone of my last column. But it’s true. Last week was hard. However, after taking some time to gain a new perspective on this change of events, I’m actually pretty OK with it.
Mental health is crucial for college students. I’ve had many days when it was hard to get out of bed because of the burnout I experienced these past four years. I’ve learned it’s important to just be a human—not a machine. But that’s just me. There are students all around me who struggle with anxiety, depression and so much more. If there’s one positive thing this pandemic has gifted us, it is social distancing and the opportunity to focus on ourselves.
At this moment, there are no expectations to go out, to look or to feel a certain way. We can be our most comfortable selves. We can take the time to stop and actually ask, “How am I doing today?” When was the last time you were able to fully check in with yourself? Do you know how you are feeling? Are you anxious because your daily routine is gone?
I recommend taking time this week and in the weeks to come to really invest in your health. Create a schedule for yourself. What time do you want to wake up and go to bed? Do you have a meal plan? What’s for breakfast? If you didn’t have time for a morning meal before, now is the time to go all out. Brewing coffee and cooking something nourishing when I wake up is one of my favorite ways to start the day.
Aside from getting into a new routine, another luxury of social distancing is being able to complete large projects. I am in the process of relocating. As I mentioned last week, I don’t know when exactly that will happen due to all the changes COVID-19 has brought to our lives, but it’s certainly coming. When attending in-person classes, I was worried about finding the time to purge unnecessary items and deep clean my apartment. I now have the time to do that.
I know it’s easy to get caught up in the boredom and the negativity of all this, but try to see and seek out the positives too. Try to make the best out of this situation. What are the chances you’ll get to do all your work from home again?
Bailey Helton is the editor-in-chief at The Lumberjack, Northern Arizona University's student newspaper. College Chronicles aims to connect Flag Live! readers to various aspects of campus life.
