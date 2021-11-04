This holiday season, be selfish

Through a certain lens, this perspective can be called selfish. However, I’d argue that if your age is 20-something, the present should be the most selfish stage of your life. Now is when we find our passions, what we love most in life and how resilient we can be.

“But, Nathan, the world doesn’t revolve around you,” one might think.

But, this is my life! Of course it does!

I’m not interested in celebrities’ personal happenings anymore. I’m over keeping up with those I don’t have a relationship with in real life or those I’ve outgrown or drifted apart from. Being alive is sweet and way more peaceful only worrying about you and yours.

For example, it’s great to say everything I know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s apparently crumbling marriage. I learned against my will from seeing their faces plastered on tabloid covers standing in grocery store checkout lines, which I’m doing a lot more of than usual these days. From October forward, my weekends are tightly packed with gatherings full of my loved ones; it’s either somebody’s birthday, there’s a big game to watch or it’s a holiday! The colder months make me feel warm inside because there’s more reasons to go see my favorite people.