The final months of school, the job applications, the interviews, the process of house shopping—all while still attending classes—are wearing me out.

I remember in high school, my peers and those older than me would talk about senioritis. I often laughed at them. I have always loved school and learning. The idea of having no motivation to attend class or do homework always seemed comedic to me.

However, now that I’m less than 60 days away from graduation, I couldn’t be more ready to be done.

The strange thing is I haven’t lost motivation to attend class. I have lost motivation to complete my homework and assignments even though my homework is a cake walk compared to previous semesters. I have to read a book about water usage and report on it, I get to watch videos and study how to turn my passion for photography into a legitimate business and I get to make food and photograph it.

Why is that so hard?

Don’t get me wrong, I love my classes and I love the ways I’m being challenged this semester. But there are several things keeping me outside of my normal rhythm: The number of COVID-19 cases is rising, threatening my already-weak immune system, and discussions of school closing make me sink deeper into my homework reluctance and senioritis.