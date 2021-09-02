Screaming into the digital void

Second rewarding habit — foam rolling before bed. Join me on this one. My spine sounds less like bubble wrap and I’ve only been doing this for two weeks. No trade-offs here.

That same day I bought the smelly pills and foam roller, I came across a powerful short film. The opening line: “A person’s biggest fear is what they can’t figure out about themself.”

Initially, I thought it was just a corny platitude, but after some self-reflection I realized how fortunate I am to truly understand my soul and what I want to accomplish in my lifetime. I can pick myself up when I’m down and I know what to do with every emotion that passes through my body.

For whatever reason, in August I forgot how to do both of those. Admittedly, I was doubting myself and my leadership. I couldn't interpret my feelings.

But sometimes, reminding and reassuring oneself is all it takes to wiggle out of a funk. Positive self-talk goes a long way and in the future, I’ll do a better job of remembering what I wrote two paragraphs ago.

I’m on the upswing. Writing this column was my getaway car for escaping the rut I was in. Now that you know I’m not losing my mind anymore, I have a story to tell.