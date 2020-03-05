Preparing for COVID-19 as an NAU student

Worries about the virus causing college students to swap out their Corona and lime for an Emergen-C are at an all-time high with spring break around the corner. Often, students spend months in advance planning for the week-long spring vacation, but with more than 90,000 cases of coronavirus recorded globally, Northern Arizona University has ramped up its precautions.

On Jan. 27, the president’s office sent out its first memo regarding the virus, telling students that Arizona residents are not at risk and the university is working closely with Coconino County health officials to monitor the virus. The email also encouraged students to get a seasonal flu shot, wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth with the upper sleeve or a tissue when coughing and stay home when sick. All I could think about after reading this was the poster I saw in the nurse’s office back in elementary school—the one telling us how to prevent the common cold.

That was the only memo students received prior to Monday, March 2.

On Monday, President Rita Cheng sent out a much more detailed message to the university. She prefaced the message saying that now is not a time to panic but to prepare.