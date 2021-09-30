Halloween fell off

For better or worse, I’ve taught myself how to use sports betting apps. Yes, the ones that have been pestering us on social media and YouTube as of late. All my Sundays, for the rest of the year, are either going to be painful or spent revelling.

So far, I have a success rate of 0% calling various NFL games, but I’m convinced I’ll strike gold soon. I’ve been spending way too much time on school nights between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. building unrealistic, cheap parlays that could change my life if they hit. This is easily my new vice, but I’m having fun, so it’s all good.

In Week 3, I had a heavy bet on Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey in a game where, initially, he looked dominant. Then, he got injured before halftime and was ruled out indefinitely. I turned the TV off and took a shower until the water got cold. Oh, well. Played with fire, got burnt.

Anyway, there’s just better stuff than the 31st to be excited about when this month rolls around. October’s sweet, I just like it for different reasons than most people.

For example, those little Brach’s pumpkins next to the candy corn at the grocery store, those are elite. I couldn’t be happier that they’re back.