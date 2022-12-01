College Chronicles: Writing my way out

For a good deal of my life I have been told I should be a writer of sorts. I knew I was a decent writer, and it came easily to me — which I attribute partly to my obsession with reading. Teachers would say “Her writing is outstanding for her age!” I never believed them. My own mother told me for years that she envisioned me pursuing some sort of writing career. At the time I told her, “Eh, no. I don’t think so.”

When high school began, so did the pressure to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. Did I want to go to college? If so, what was I going to study? At 16 I was being asked to lay out the train tracks that would direct the rest of my life. As the indecisive person that I am, I found a new interest each year of high school.

Freshman year Camille would have told you that she wanted to be a biology teacher. Sophomore year Camille wanted to be a geneticist.

Junior year Camille wanted to be a criminal psychologist.

Senior year Camille wanted to be a filmmaker in the fall and a journalist in the spring.

By the time the spring semester of my senior year of high school rolled around, I had decided on journalism. I had to accept that all of those teachers, alongside my own parents, might have been right in predicting what I’d do with the rest of my life.

Throughout high school I had struggled to pick a single career that encapsulated everything I was interested in. Every possibility felt like it cut out another option that I would enjoy equally as much. In the end, journalism was the solution to that. I still have all of those previous interests, but now, I simply have the opportunity to write about them and help others discover their passions just as I discovered mine.

Despite making this decision in high school, I would have never guessed that I’d be where I am today. If you had told high school senior Camille — who saw marching band and swim team as life or death — that in four short years she would be Editor in Chief of the NAU newspaper as well as managing the student radio station, she would not have believed you for a second. If you had told her that she’d even be speaking live on-air at the radio station, and enjoying it, she would’ve laughed and waved you away. Joining Model UN and choosing to engage in public speaking multiple times a week? High school senior Camille would have thought you were lying to her face.

It amazes me how much a person can change in just four years. Four years felt like an eternity in high school. Yet, here I am in my senior year of college, researching journalism jobs and applying to graduate schools.

With each year of college, I have become more passionate about journalism and even surer that this is the path I want to follow. It may not be a solidified train track or even a well beaten path, but it’s mine and I can’t wait to get started.