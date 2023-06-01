I did it! I walked across the stage after four years of higher learning. I did it with a diploma in one hand and a lifetime of memories in the other.
There were a few months during my college career when I did not think I was going to make it to graduation on time, perhaps not at all. Between COVID-19 and dealing with an active autoimmune disease, it was a daily struggle. Between the stress and pain of my disease, I dealt with the pressure and weight of a 21-credit virtual semester. I was at my tipping point.
Luckily, I was able to overcome all of that due to the love and support of my family. Although I kept dealing with my autoimmune disease, and it was difficult, continuing college became a more manageable task.
I entered my junior year in full force and in-person. I completed both my Honors College requirements along with my major requirements with some spare time to be involved in extracurricular activities.
In the blink of an eye, I was a few months away from graduation and the post-graduate stress began to settle. I powered through and faster than I knew, I was walking out of the Social and Behavioral Sciences building for the last time. I was taking my last final and turning in my fourth and final capstone project.
On the day of graduation, a feeling that can only be described as anti-climactic settled among my friends and me. I was expecting a stronger sense of triumph once our tassels switched sides, but it never arrived.
For myself, I think a portion of the reason why I didn’t feel as different is that my life isn’t changing much. I am staying in Flagstaff for the next year, living in the same house with my roommate of two years and most of my friends are still enrolled at Northern Arizona University.
I have no idea what my future holds or the specific career field I’ll end up in, but I am genuinely excited for all that could happen. All I know is my passions lie somewhere in the field of writing, marketing, social media, and photography.