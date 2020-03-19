College Chronicles: This is exhausting

I am writing this at 11 p.m. Monday night. All day I have been asking myself, What am I going to write about? I really tried to wrack my brains for something other than COVID-19, but that is all I can think about.
Since I started attending Northern Arizona University as a journalism student, I have dreamt about my final goodbyes. That sounds silly, but it’s true. For years I have watched seniors part ways with programs and professors. I have seen the sweetness of final goodbyes and reminiscing, and I’ve witnessed the bitterness of walking out of the communication building for the last time.
When my senior year started, so did my goodbyes. I have been thinking long and hard about how I would thank the staff at The Lumberjack and KJACK Radio for trusting, challenging and encouraging me these past four years. I have thought about the teachers who have helped shape me into who I am now and how I would express to them my deepest gratitude for their mentorship. As of earlier today, those moments won’t happen.
On the evening of March 16, NAU announced classes would be held online for the remainder of the semester. In addition to no more in-person classes, there would also be no more in-person Lumberjack or KJACK meetings.
I don’t have much of a course load. I finished my capstone project, along with the bulk of my classes, last semester. I’m enrolled in four classes for the spring semester and have only those left to complete. However, this isn’t the case for most seniors. As of now, most soon-to-be graduates are taking their capstone or an independent study along with a full course load. Navigating advanced senior-level coursework purely online is a nightmare. And yet, I understand why these decisions were made.
School, unfortunately, is just one obstacle students are facing. I work for a local coffee shop. The proclamation issued by Mayor Coral Evans Monday evening requires all restaurants and coffee shops, among other businesses, to close—only takeout and delivery orders are permitted. I imagine the business that I work for won’t be open for much longer. The question now is, do I stay in Flagstaff, or do I relocate prior to my original move date? Do I tell the jobs I’m interviewing for that I can start as soon as possible or do I tell them I can’t commit until after May 1?
Another debate I am having with myself surrounds The Lumberjack. Is the paper going to continue to print through all of this? Is it worth printing? Do I tell the writers and editors that are back home to report and edit remotely? What do I do?
COVID-19 is becoming quite the animal. Can someone tell me what’s going to happen next?