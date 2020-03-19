College Chronicles: This is exhausting

I am writing this at 11 p.m. Monday night. All day I have been asking myself, What am I going to write about? I really tried to wrack my brains for something other than COVID-19, but that is all I can think about.

Since I started attending Northern Arizona University as a journalism student, I have dreamt about my final goodbyes. That sounds silly, but it’s true. For years I have watched seniors part ways with programs and professors. I have seen the sweetness of final goodbyes and reminiscing, and I’ve witnessed the bitterness of walking out of the communication building for the last time.

When my senior year started, so did my goodbyes. I have been thinking long and hard about how I would thank the staff at The Lumberjack and KJACK Radio for trusting, challenging and encouraging me these past four years. I have thought about the teachers who have helped shape me into who I am now and how I would express to them my deepest gratitude for their mentorship. As of earlier today, those moments won’t happen.

On the evening of March 16, NAU announced classes would be held online for the remainder of the semester. In addition to no more in-person classes, there would also be no more in-person Lumberjack or KJACK meetings.