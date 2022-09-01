College Chronicles: The "what ifs"

Hello readers, my name is Camille Sipple, and I am about to begin my senior year of college at NAU. As the summer comes to a close, I know my life is about to turn back into the hurricane-esque swirl of busy weeks that I have cultivated it into over the last couple of years. This year I am taking on the position of Editor-in-Chief at The Lumberjack newspaper as well as working as a Co-Station Manager for KJACK Radio. Though stress and overload is imminent, I still couldn’t be more excited for what my final year at NAU has to offer.

When I graduated high school, I remember thinking back over my time there and realizing if I could go back and do it again — not that I’d necessarily want to — there are a million and one different paths I could have taken to completely alter my high school experience. As I near the end of yet another milestone in my life, I’ve realized that college is no different because it contains a vast multitude of paths one can take.

It’s important to focus on the “here and now,” but I can’t help but think about the “what if’s” sometimes. What if I hadn’t done that or been there? What if I had said yes to that or no to that? What if I had spent my time differently? What if I had gotten over my fears and gained confidence in myself and my capabilities sooner? What if I hadn’t met those friends? What if I hadn’t lost those friends? What if I had gone to bed earlier and not experienced those late nights but had been more rested for the next day? What if I hadn’t gone to that animal shelter? What if I hadn’t walked into that open house?

By changing any one of these decisions my college life would have been redirected; some in small ways and some in massive, path altering ways. But, the reality is where we are now and how we choose to move forward. It’s OK to look back at the past and wonder how things could have gone differently, but the important thing is to avoid getting stuck there because then you’ll miss what’s happening right in front of you. I know that sounds like some variation of a cheesy inspirational quote you’d see on Pinterest, but it’s a mindset that has kept me fairly grounded and present within myself in recent years. And I’d definitely recommend it.

Now that you know a bit about me, I’ll share just a couple of things I’ve learned during my last three years at NAU so that hopefully you’ll gain something helpful from this and not just a handful of fun facts about a person you probably don’t even know.

One of the most important things I have learned in college is to ask questions. No, seriously, I mean it. As cliché as it sounds, I urge you — no matter if you’re a newly minted freshman or a senior just waiting for May — ASK QUESTIONS! Secondly, I would recommend taking a walk around to simply familiarize yourself with everything. You never know what you might stumble upon and regardless, getting some fresh air — especially Flagstaff’s lovely mountain air — is always a good thing. Lastly, I’d like to stress that it’s OK if you don’t have it all figured out yet. Over the years, I feel like the pressure to know exactly where your life is going has just continued to intensify and intensify until it’s suffocating. Hopefully, this can serve as a sign that it’s OK to come up for air without knowing those answers right now.

I was never one of those people who knew who they wanted to be or what they wanted to do from the minute they entered elementary school. By sophomore year of high school I still didn’t have any clue what major, much less career, I was even interested in. Off the top of my head I can think of at least four different careers I had considered pursuing while I was in high school. In the end, I am glad I chose Journalism as my path in college because it’s become such a passion of mine and something I am extremely excited to pursue as a career after graduation.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Flag Live! for the next few months, and I can’t wait to see what new paths it will provide.