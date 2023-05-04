I am so in love with Flagstaff. A few months ago, I had forgotten how much joy this town brings me. Gloomy weather accompanied by dark gray snowbanks on the sidewalks and roads was not the most wonderful snow globe to be living in. I felt as if the sense of community that made me originally fall in love with the town was gone.

A few weeks later, the sun came out, and I remembered all the reasons why I want to call this place home after graduation.

As spring begins to peak around the corner, all the quads are green, yellow daffodils are starting to bloom across town and restaurant patios are beginning to open.

I love spending the evening outside. The other day, my boyfriend and I made the sporadic decision on the way home to detour and play frisbee on NAU’s south quad. It was one of the best decisions we have ever made in our relationship. As we tossed the frisbee in the quad, plenty of people were lying on the grass soaking up the last of the sun, runners passed us by and a group was playing a game of cricket next to us.

The weather was perfect and the colorful desert sunset reflected against the building's windows beautifully, all framed by the snow-capped peaks in the back. It felt peaceful. As the end of the semester and graduation creep in, taking a minute to laugh and be silly before another stressful week begins can be the exact activity needed for us to recharge.

I love farmer’s-market mornings. When I wake up to the cool mountain air and the sound of birds chirping coming through my open window, nothing can ruin my day. If that is accompanied by spending the next few hours eating croissants and drinking coffee in Wheeler Park while shopping for fresh honey and locally grown vegetables, a smile will be on my face for the rest of the day.

The niche little nooks of Flagstaff is what captured my initial love for the town. Have you ever been on a Flagstaff Freaky Foot Tour? No? It is a must for everyone. How about spending an evening at Buffalo Park for The Flagstaff Star Party? That is one of the best night skies I have ever seen.

While attending events downtown in Heritage Square, it is a guarantee I will run into someone I know. I absolutely love the community that Flagstaff fosters. Late spring through fall is the perfect weather for all these outside events. Randomly running into my freshman year roommate at the Northern Arizona Book Festival is what makes Flagstaff so perfect. Seeing one of my co-workers at First Friday is such a collision of worlds, and I can’t wait to continue calling Flagstaff my home.