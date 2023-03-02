“Just do it.” The famed phrase of Nike and Shia LaBeouf.

This short phrase has also quickly become an electric urge rooted deep in my bones, pushing me to try new things and experience new adventures whenever I can.

Somehow, throughout my life, I have simultaneously been both an adventurous explorer and a frightened deer in the headlights when the possibility of something new and unknown arises.

However, I would like to say that I’ve grown in this capacity since entering college.

I take chances — calculated ones, if I am being honest — but those are still chances! I leap from cliffs into freezing water without letting myself think twice about the terrifying height. I climb up steep rock faces despite the voice ringing in my head telling me to freeze or turn back. Although, I probably sound like a massive scaredy cat who just recently started taking these leaps, I really do crave adventurous experiences. I was the kid that wanted to follow the trail in the woods that looked less like a trail and more like a scuff in the dirt off to the side of the main path. Nowadays, this urge typically involves me wandering around by myself until I am just slightly unfamiliar with my surroundings — just to the point where I feel like I have seen something new or done some decent exploring. I always find my way back one way or another.

There is just something about exploring somewhere new, whether it’s an unbeaten trail in the woods or the unending cobblestone paths surrounding your bed and breakfast that lights up my brain unlike anything else.

I guess what I am trying to get at is that lately I’ve been looking toward my future and it scares me a little. However, I’ve recently attempted to simply reorient my view of the future, as if it is one of these adventures. My future is simply an unfinished, unbeaten path just waiting for me to explore it. If you’re like me and the future feels a bit uncertain or scary, “just do it!” It’s just another adventure on the horizon waiting for you to take that leap.

I’m excited for the adventures ahead of me, and I hope you are too.