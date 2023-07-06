Nobody prepares you for how uncomfortable the empty space after graduation and before you start your first post-graduate job is.

For as long as I can remember there has always been school right over the horizon and it has always arrived quicker than I expected. Summers move too fast and school years move too slowly.

With that in mind, I realized this would be my last summer to enjoy it to its fullest extent. I made the decision early on that I was not going to go straight into a professional job. I wanted time to travel and rest before I started the next chapter.

A few months ago while my friends were on LinkedIn looking for jobs, I was on AllTrails looking for hikes in Banff National Park. They began to sign leases for their new apartments in cities halfway across the country, while I booked Airbnb’s in Oregon.

As much as my five-digit loan and three-digit bank account were staring me in the face, I knew I needed to be on the road traveling to new cities.

For so many people my age, this is the last summer to find our path, to find our passion. This is the summer when we need to find the balance between work and leisure as school is no longer on the horizon.

College gave us a taste of adulthood. It allowed us to dip our toes into taxes and learn the ropes on how to sign leases.

However, once I was granted my diploma, instead of being greeted by the endless possibilities of my future, I was greeted with a closed door. A door that can only be opened once I find the balance; a dilemma many recent graduates now face.

I am not good at letting go and accepting that the pieces will fall as they may. I plan everything out and prepare for every scenario. Therefore, the uncertainty of what comes next in my life is a little disarming and anxiety-provoking at the moment. This summer, I chose to prioritize leisure, and I am having to come to terms with the reality of what that means.

If I was presented with my current situation four months ago, I would have taken it without a second thought. Not having to work two jobs at once or deal with my final college courses, getting more than eight hours of sleep a night, and having plenty of time on my hands to read, bake, and watch movies would have seemed like I was living in a fairy godmother fantasy.

But now that dream is my reality and a million questions regarding my future swirl in my head every hour. It is taking everything in me to not trade out my four-year-old dream of road-tripping up the Pacific coast and into Canada with the stability of a practical paying office job.

I know I need to pause from constantly moving and thinking and planning the next big thing, but I also deserve a break. After four years of higher education, I have learned there is a strong contradiction in my life. I am an introvert at heart, and I also need to be constantly moving. I cannot sit still for long, but my social battery after a day of socializing is often empty. This is a workaholic’s worst nightmare.

I feel unsettled and uncomfortable if I am not filling my free time with road trips, farmer's markets, hikes, or taking on other tasks. As a result, I have to find the balance between these two states of being.

In my 21 years of living, I have tirelessly tried and have yet to find that balance. It is daunting and requires a decent amount of work, but that is what this summer is all about.