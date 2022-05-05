College Chronicles: Graduate’s take on where is home

Flagstaff has always felt like a transitory home for me.

I felt especially so when I started at Northern Arizona University, but since then I have gotten to know the city better and made a place for myself where I feel like I comfortably fit in.

It’s strange now to think I’ll be graduating and will start over in a new city with new people. Will it be hard to make friends? How do I make friends without school? Do I have to join organizations with my interests to meet people?

Meeting people through school is a privilege we don’t often consider. We have a large population of a similar age condensed into one area where we learn about similar interests. It’s not hard to find people; the only work left for us to do is talk to them.

A lot of the friends I’ve made through university will be with me for a long time, so I’m not scared I’ll be alone at all after graduation, but I might be lonely.

I deeply desire to travel, and that outweighs my feeling to stay close to friends and family because I am so curious about the world. Nothing makes me happier than discovering beautiful places unlike any I have ever seen before.

It makes me think about my future home — if the home is where the heart is, then can it be split into more than one place?

My heart will always be with my closest friends and family, yet I know I might make a second home elsewhere where I would raise my own family. If this is the case, I only hope to still have the ability to travel often so my children can grow up knowing their grandparents.

I have the fondest memories of my grandparents from when I was a kid: Our trips to the pool or water park, sleepovers with my cousins, baking cookies, playing kickball, holidays and birthday parties. I want my own children to have the same chance I did for all of this.

My family doesn’t do all of these things anymore since I moved to a different state for high school and college and we can only travel back a couple of times a year. However, we moved at a time when I was becoming a young adult, so I think it turned out OK because I was busier with balancing school, work and hobbies.

I still miss my grandparents, but I do not resent the distance because they were with me throughout my whole childhood.

Is it possible to follow a dream of traveling and maintain close relationships with family? It all comes down to time and money, the two apparently most valuable things in our capitalist society. Both come first when planning family trips.

Even with the internet and social media, it is not the same as my grandma giving back scratches to calm me down. This became clear to much of the world during the pandemic when our movement and ability for physical connection was restricted.

If I cannot travel and maintain close relationships with family, then is it possible to fulfill all of my dreams before having children?

These are the kind of questions about the future I have started to consider with graduation approaching, as is the theme of this occasion. I am not in a rush to answer any of it. In fact, I am looking forward to slowing down life without projects and deadlines for a while.

MacKenzie Brower is a photojournalist. She is passionate about cultural diversity, climate change and the environment. Her goal is to travel and see the world through the lens of her camera.

