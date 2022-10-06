College Chronicles: Confidence is key

I truly believe there are lessons that we all learn at different points in our lives because we need to know them at that point in time for one reason or another.

In the few years I have spent as — technically — an adult I would say one of the biggest concepts I have worked on grasping is confidence. Though I do mean confidence in the simplest way possible, I also mean it in every other sense of the word. I have learned, first and foremost, to have confidence in myself and my abilities. I have learned to stand up for myself even when challenging a figure of authority feels like a scary thing to do. Mustering up the courage to have a mere 30 seconds of confidence can do wonders, at least from my experiences. As cheesy as it sounds, confidence really is key to anything in life. I could almost guarantee you that everyone around you — yes those people who seem so put together and on top of things — they are operating on pure confidence most of the time; this is also where the phrase “fake it until you make it” comes into play. I live and breathe this phrase because it is the only way to give yourself a quick boost of mental confidence, especially in situations that scare you.

Don’t get me wrong. I am, by no means, a model citizen when it comes to unshakable individual confidence. I am still working on all of this, myself, every day. If you ask any of those closest to me, they’d likely say that I am still not as confident in my own capabilities as I probably should be. It’s this type of low confidence that makes me scared to enter the “real world” when it comes to jobs, although I am likely perfectly qualified.

Though, like I said, I am in no way bursting with confidence, there are some things I have picked up over the last few years that have helped me build up my confidence little by little.

Once again, this is going to sound cheesy and cliché but doing at least one thing every week that pushes your confidence limit or scares you a little can really help. The more you do things of this nature, the more OK you’ll start feeling with them. It really is healthy to push your own comfort zones outside their normal parameters and I honestly feel like it is a great way to boost your confidence in the long run.

Believe me when I say, humans are extremely good at masking what is actually going through their heads. Even those people who seem to have all the confidence and charisma in the world, may actually be mentally freaking out and faking every move they make.

I hope this was helpful to some of you because even if I can’t improve my own confidence in one fell swoop — or column — maybe I can help you improve yours along the way.