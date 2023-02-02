There’s something about being able to pack your entire life away into boxes, compact enough to fit in a single vehicle, that’s both satisfying and frightening. It’s scary to start fresh and leave behind what you’ve known for so long, but it’s also exhilarating. Ever since I was young, I’d get the random urge to completely rearrange my bedroom. Now, there were only so many combinations I could try with just a bedroom at my disposal, but believe me, I tried them all. When I went off to college, these manic states of needing a change in my monotonous, daily life were a bit more difficult. I quickly learned that the size of dorm rooms severely limit how much you can rearrange any of the furniture within them. So I resorted to piercing my ears, dying my hair, getting a small tattoo here and there. Though these changes were a bit more permanent than simply moving a bed from one wall to the other, they did the trick. When I look back on those body modifications today, I smile and sometimes get a chuckle out of the times they remind me of — I guess, at the heart of it, they make me happily reminiscent, which is why I honestly don’t regret any of those permanent changes.

Over my college years, my need for change has slowed and the concept of college, going to NAU and living in Flagstaff has become my comfort zone. While I always sought as much change as possible when in one of these rare states of mental flux, they were just that: rare. More often than not, I am a creature of routine and habit. I enjoy traditions, comfort zones, nostalgic atmospheres and re-watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time. Therefore, when I am not the one instigating the changes in my life, those changes are terrifying and stressful. However, I also know that one of the biggest changes in my life is just around the corner: College graduation. With so many potential paths and countless factors that have the possibility to shape how I begin the rest of my life, it’s virtually impossible to iron out what my routines will look like six months from now, much less a year from now; that is truly scary to me. However, recently, I’ve been attempting to look at it less like the end of my train tracks and more-so like the end of my pre-built tracks as well as the beginning of being able to lay the tracks myself. This way of thinking has helped me feel like I have a bit more control over this massive upcoming change. So, if you’re like me and not being in control of the changes in your life scares the living hell out of you, perhaps a change of perspective is all you really need.