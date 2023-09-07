Senior year has been staring me in the face lately. It was always lurking in the shadows; since I moved into my freshman dorm, I was acutely aware of my limited time in college. I think it’s because of the lingering sense of anxiety I have from graduating from high school in 2020.

The concept of senior year probably bears a lot of significance for many soon-to-be college graduates like myself. The last time most of us were seniors, things didn’t go over so well.

When I started my last year of high school, I was bright-eyed and hopeful. It was going to be my year, I thought. My friends could feel it, too. The halls at school brimmed with possibility and excitement. New experiences waited behind every door, waiting to be discovered and converted into opportunity.

Needless to say, spring 2020 ended such naive thinking. Possibility and excitement were replaced with uncertainty, a sense of impending doom and, most of all, canceled plans.

My losses and emotional struggles that year were in no way comparable to those of family members grieving the loss of loved ones to COVID-19, nor were they at all similar to the trauma Black citizens experienced that summer following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others.

It wasn’t hard so much because of the disappointment of losing out on my senior trip, prom or graduation. It wasn’t even because I didn’t get closure with so many of my high school friends. The emotional weight really came from realizing what it meant to be coming of age at such a critical turning point in history. The conglomeration of everything took its toll—the pandemic, the social and economic unrest and the state of political affairs. The year took on an apocalyptic flavor.

Despite all this, I spend a lot of time practicing gratitude for my college experience for everything that it has been—albeit appearing lonely to the untrained eye. But I wouldn’t trade my freshman year holed up in my dorm for anything. Sure, I missed out on football games and typical freshman traditions. But I spent my nights doing crafts and watching movies with my roommate, and that counts for something.

On top of that, the abrupt end to my senior year of high school makes me prioritize appreciating my college senior year. I won’t take it for granted and lose it again.

And what of the aforementioned crushing emotional weight of entering adulthood in 2020? It’s certainly still a concern. I’ve had my fair share of mental health struggles over the last three years, but it has gotten so much easier to take things one day at a time. I appreciate life for what it is, rather than dread it because of what it might turn out to be.

I write all this not to garner pity; in fact, I hope to do quite the opposite. Of course, it was unpleasant to be a senior in 2020; because of that, however, I am going to ensure that I make it amazing to be a senior in 2024.