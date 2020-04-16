Behind the scenes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been social distancing for a month now. The only time I leave the apartment is to get groceries or to go to work. I must admit, I’m also one of those people walking around outdoors with the dog. I can’t help it; my puppy is a ball of wild. I have no yard and this dog needs to get energy out before we kill each other.

At first, I was not a fan of this experience. I am, to the core, a busy body. I have always needed my hands to be doing something. Whether it was working at KJACK, editing for the Lumberjack or slinging coffee, I have always been busy. I can’t recall a time in my life when I had so much free time, and I don’t like it. Nonetheless, here we are. I can only focus on my homework for so long until I’m cross-eyed or brain dead. I have spent the last few weeks dreading sitting at my computer for hours on end as I try to stay busy. That song from The Little Mermaid has never been truer for me: “I want to be where the people are.”

As someone who thrives on human communication, I haven’t felt much like myself. I have felt lonely, isolated and without value. I’m sure many of you can relate to this.