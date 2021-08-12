Be where your feet are

Starting at a new school is scary, no matter your age.
On my first day of elementary school in 2007, I was petrified. I didn't know anybody in Arizona except the people in my house and I felt like the tiniest first-grader in America. My big cousin, Sarah, and I made it to the bus stop on time, but not school. We sat in the seat that’s dead center of the school bus, the one with the emergency exit door.
What I remember most from that day is no matter how scared I was, Sarah made me feel safe enough to not burst into tears. She always had my back. So much, that she insisted we hop out of the emergency exit while the bus was moving and head home. Sure, the bus was moving slowly, but to a boy the height of a kitchen island, the distance from the bus to the pavement was a country mile. It felt like I was jumping out of a helicopter, but no parachute. Just a Lightning McQueen backpack.
In the end, we made it home and greeted our confused and concerned mothers. That was easily the shortest school day I ever had: rode the bus for five minutes, got really nervous and proceeded to quit and go home.
Hello, reader. I’m Nathan Manni, a 21-year-old studying journalism at Northern Arizona University (NAU). Since Sarah and I’s beautifully executed escape plan, I’ve matured a lot — as has my taste in backpacks.
I’m a Leo, born from a Mexican mother and Chaldean father. Sweet tea, the Lakers and hip-hop music bring me joy. It’s a pleasure to meet you. I’m a pretty normal human — so is my life and the problems within it.
The tags on my Jetta expire at the end of this month and my money could really go toward something more advantageous than a postage stamp for my license plate.
My nose is a little crooked and, because of it, my right nostril doesn’t work and hasn't since I was a child. And sometimes, I worry about life after college.
I’m overjoyed to be part of Flag Live! for the coming months, while also orchestrating a weekly workflow as editor of The Lumberjack, NAU’s student-run publication, and working a part-time job.
I’m juggling a lot, but I’d be fumbling without my dynamic routine and dedication. I’m no expert at school and that’s embarrassing because between where my memory starts and ends, education is ubiquitous.
I have no special tips for excelling in college. I wish I could guide any student reading this with some enchanted book of secrets and tips, but there’s nothing magical about genuinely wanting something with all your heart and willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it.
My schedule is tighter than those caps Olympic swimmers wear on their scalps. I’m not on the verge of graduating from a four-year university because I study religiously for exams or write the most captivating headlines. I attribute my growth to my present-mindedness and truly trying to improve each day the sun rises, even the gloomy ones. If there’s any mantra I can equip you with, here it is: keep going.
To me, life’s a 100-meter dash. It’s over before you know it, but when you’re in it, just go, go, go as fast as possible. Don’t look left or right at anyone else’s lane, because living shouldn’t be a competition with anyone but yourself. In my race, I’m not concerned with how fast anyone’s running, only how speedy I can be. It’s just me and my feet.
And you gotta be where your feet are, always. You can’t get to the moment you're worrying about without winning today — this moment — first.
Don’t let anything slow your pace. No matter what, keep going — that’s what Sarah told me when I first moved to Flagstaff as a freshman. It’s simple advice, but it works.
She was the kind of person that could alleviate awkwardness from any social setting with her ability to spark conversation. Sarah loved everyone and everyone loved her back. Her infectious smile brought yours out.
She died at age 23 on July 20. I miss her every moment of each day and I loved her a great deal. We spent family gatherings side by side, cracking jokes and exchanging insults. We went to concerts together.
My family and I need more time than life’s allotted us to accept Sarah’s passing. Reality is, life doesn't wait for you to catch your breath — you must keep going. Besides, no matter how fast I run or how far I get in life, Sarah will be beside me in spirit, watching and protecting me just like she did on the school bus.
Whatever comes, be it treasure or misfortune, there’s no need to worry. I’ll be right where my feet are, winning one day at a time. It’s what Sarah would want.
Nathan Manni is a first-generation senior at NAU majoring in journalism. Nathan is a full-time student and the editor-in-chief of NAU's student paper, The Lumberjack.