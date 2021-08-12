To me, life’s a 100-meter dash. It’s over before you know it, but when you’re in it, just go, go, go as fast as possible. Don’t look left or right at anyone else’s lane, because living shouldn’t be a competition with anyone but yourself. In my race, I’m not concerned with how fast anyone’s running, only how speedy I can be. It’s just me and my feet.

And you gotta be where your feet are, always. You can’t get to the moment you're worrying about without winning today — this moment — first.

Don’t let anything slow your pace. No matter what, keep going — that’s what Sarah told me when I first moved to Flagstaff as a freshman. It’s simple advice, but it works.

She was the kind of person that could alleviate awkwardness from any social setting with her ability to spark conversation. Sarah loved everyone and everyone loved her back. Her infectious smile brought yours out.

She died at age 23 on July 20. I miss her every moment of each day and I loved her a great deal. We spent family gatherings side by side, cracking jokes and exchanging insults. We went to concerts together.