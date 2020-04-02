A new form of balancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Balancing all the things I have to accomplish in life used to be a no-brainer. I was once very in tune with my boundaries and my limits. Those days are long over.

Last week was the first week of online classes and I spent one of those days working at my computer for 16 hours straight—that is not an exaggeration. Needless to say, finding the balance between working on coursework and relaxing has become very difficult.

Now that classes are online, teachers have posted the remainder of the course content. This means I know everything I need to do before the end of the semester. That is very dangerous. Part of me wants to fly through my coursework so I can be done with everything sooner. However, my brain, eyes and body are not in agreement.

It is so easy for me to do what I did last week, just sit at my dining table working for hours without stopping. The desire to be done has manifested in a sore back—to the point that I am icing it throughout the day—along with strained eyes and terrible sleeping patterns. I cannot sleep through the night right now. I’m sure it’s the stress of all the homework or the fact that there is little separation between my work and home spaces.