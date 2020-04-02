A new form of balancing

Balancing all the things I have to accomplish in life used to be a no-brainer. I was once very in tune with my boundaries and my limits. Those days are long over.
Last week was the first week of online classes and I spent one of those days working at my computer for 16 hours straight—that is not an exaggeration. Needless to say, finding the balance between working on coursework and relaxing has become very difficult.
Now that classes are online, teachers have posted the remainder of the course content. This means I know everything I need to do before the end of the semester. That is very dangerous. Part of me wants to fly through my coursework so I can be done with everything sooner. However, my brain, eyes and body are not in agreement.
It is so easy for me to do what I did last week, just sit at my dining table working for hours without stopping. The desire to be done has manifested in a sore back—to the point that I am icing it throughout the day—along with strained eyes and terrible sleeping patterns. I cannot sleep through the night right now. I’m sure it’s the stress of all the homework or the fact that there is little separation between my work and home spaces.
Another thing I am struggling with is taking time to relax. I have recently started watching Schitt’s Creek on Netflix. I am obsessed with this show. I want to watch it constantly, but again, I am battling whether I should be doing homework or relaxing.
We have been trained to think that our productive space is our classroom, office or workspace. We come home at the end of a long day and can breathe. Now the entire world is needing to retrain their minds. Home is no longer a place of calm. It’s now morphed into a working space as well. It’s also, in some ways, been turned into a cage. We can’t leave our homes the way we once used to, we can’t go to a different location, like a coffee shop, when we’re feeling unmotivated at home. We have to work through every single feeling and emotion in one space. It’s overwhelming.
What’s also difficult is breaking habits and routines. For most college students, a typical routine involves spending mornings and afternoons on campus attending classes. For a lot of us, the evening is reserved for homework. Now that we don’t have classes to attend, it’s easy for us to spend all day relaxing or sleeping—saving homework for 5 p.m. or later. The result is a sleeping schedule that has us up into the early hours of the morning only to start the cycle all over the next evening.
Being an online student isn’t just about getting to hang out in pajamas, it’s also about figuring out how to do school and life differently than we’ve been doing it for the last 15-plus years.
Does anyone have an online schooling handbook?
Bailey Helton is the editor-in-chief at The Lumberjack, Northern Arizona University's student newspaper. College Chronicles aims to connect Flag Live! readers to various aspects of campus life.
