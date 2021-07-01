Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. 6-8 p.m. $40. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.

Museum Club:

Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.

Saturday, July 3

Downtown Flagstaff:

2021 Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade. 9-11 a.m. Free. Starting at Elm and Beaver.

Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:

Annual Bags & Beers for Benefit. Cornhole tournament benefiting High Country Humane. 11 a.m. $100. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square: "Soul." Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free.

Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:

Land That I Love, Celebrating America Through Music by the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Chorale of Flagstaff. Free. 5:30 p.m.