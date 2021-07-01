 Skip to main content
Pulse
This list is being constantly updated. Contact calendar@flaglive.com to let us know about other events.

Thursday, July 1 

The Museum Club:

Pride Night at the Zoo. DJ Dougie Fresh. 8 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.

NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series:

Revoicing Disability: Vignettes as Approaches to Reflexivity. 5:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nau.edu/sbs/summer-seminar-series/.

Friday, July 2 

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Heritage Festival. Rotating artists celebrating Native cultures on the Colorado Plateau. Every weekend in July starting at 10 a.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.

Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:

Lights on the Lawn 2021 - Styx Tribute. Rockin' the Paradise tribute to Styx. 6 p.m. $40. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr. 

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday ArtWalk. First Friday of every month. 6 p.m. 

The Orpheum Theater:

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. 6-8 p.m. $40. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.

Museum Club:

Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.

Saturday, July 3

Downtown Flagstaff:

2021 Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade. 9-11 a.m. Free. Starting at Elm and Beaver. 

Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:

Annual Bags & Beers for Benefit. Cornhole tournament benefiting High Country Humane. 11 a.m. $100. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr. 

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square: "Soul." Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 

Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:

Land That I Love, Celebrating America Through Music by the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Chorale of Flagstaff. Free. 5:30 p.m.

The Orpheum Theater:

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. 6-8 p.m. $40. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.

Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:

Lights on the Lawn 2021 - "Killer Keyz" Dueling Pianos. 6 p.m. $55. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr. 

Museum Club:

Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.

Sunday, July 4 

Flagstaff City Hall:

Community Market. 8 a.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park:

A Flag Fourth, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. 1-4 p.m. $5-$15. Fairgrounds Road. 

Museum Club:

Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.

The Orpheum Theater:

Tiny Bird. 7:30 p.m. $10. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.

Monday, July 5 

Museum Club:

Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.

Tuesday, July 6

tk

Wednesday, July 7 

Downtown Flagstaff:

Midweek Community Market. 

