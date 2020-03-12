The Peaks Alpine Room:

Ballroom dance classes every Wednesday. Each month starts a different dance which will build through the month. Beginners who miss the first week, please call or email. No partner needed. 6:30-8 p.m. $2 donation to USA Dance. Gary Millam, garmillam@gmail.com. 3150 N. Winding Brook Road. 853-6284

Shift Kitchen and Bar:

Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135

Starlite Lanes:

Wild Wednesday. All you can bowl, plus free shoe rentals and $5 drinks. 6 p.m. $8 before 9 p.m., $10 after. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team trivia with Carly Strauss. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St. 773-0551

Music Events Wed 3.18

Dark Sky Brewing Co.:

BYOV Night. Bring in records to be played on the turntable. 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525

The Green Room: