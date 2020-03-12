Various Events Thu 3.12
The Cottage:
The Bad Rooster cocktail lounge happy hour. Showcasing signature drinks and chalkboard food specials. Nightly from 5-6:30 p.m. 126 W. Cottage Ave. 774-8431
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Thirstday Trivia Night with Mike Williams. Every Thursday. 7-9 p.m. Free. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
Drinking Horn Meadery:
Thirsty Thursday Mead Mixer. The bartending Viking will be offering up a new mead mixer weekly. 5-8 p.m. Free. 506 N. Grant St. suite K. 774-1049
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany:
Use, Misuse and Restoration on the Colorado Plateau exhibit. Three renowned photographers document the complexities of land use on our fragile landscape. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 423 N. Beaver St. On display through May. 774-2911
Flagstaff Public Library:
Writers who Lunch. Get writing help from fellow authors. Every Thursday. 12 p.m. 300 W Aspen Ave. 213-2330
Flagstaff Federated Community Church:
Drop-in to Mindfulness. Open meditation provided by Stillpoint Meditation. Instruction with guided and silent meditation offered. Every Thursday. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Free. 400 W. Aspen Ave.
The HeArt Box:
Subtle Signs of Life by Heather Ferguson. A collection of 16 works that study energy. On display through March 28. 17 N. San Francisco St. Suite 1B. 600-6290
Human Nature Dance Theatre:
Chinese Kung Fu. Small class training for health and self-defense. Exercises and massage work, forms, drills and weapons taught be experienced and NATSTA certified instructor. Ladies and all beginners 14 and up welcome. 6-8 p.m. $50/month. 4 W. Phoenix Ave. 779-5858
Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center:
Hour-long small group guitar classes. Ages 13 and up. Two sessions every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Flexible format, multiple styles. Registration required. $30 for five classes, and $5 materials. 245 N. Thorpe Road. 221-0418
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
The Navajo Long Walk: Through the Eyes of Navajo Women. 1:30 p.m. The Assistant. 4 p.m. An Evening of Comedy: Andy Kern & Friends. 7 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Sedona Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Museum of Northern Arizona:
The Force is with our People. Featuring 15-20 contemporary Native artists whose work is influenced by Star Wars and explores the reasons the story resonates with them. On display through May 25. Regular museum admission rates apply. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 774-5213
Prochnow Auditorium:
Movie screening of Frozen II. 8 p.m. Free with student or faculty ID. 307 W. Dupont Ave.
Radio Sunnyside:
Peek into the Unknown. A call-in talk show with Intuitive, Rosie. KSZN-LP, 101.5 FM. Streaming at www.radiosunnyside.org/listen. Airs every Thursday. 5-6 p.m. Mercado de los Sueños. 2532 E. 7th Ave. 526-3322
Red Rock State Park:
Guided nature walk at 10 a.m. Every day. Park is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $7 adults, $4 youth ages 7-13. 4050 Lower Red Rock Loop. Sedona. (928) 282-6907
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
TBA:
Feel the magic and healing of drumming by creating your own mesmerizing rhythms on Djoun Djoun sets, Darabuka and Djembe drums, tambourine, Moroccan Zills and frame drum. Ancient Turkish/Egyptian rhythms are also available for exploration. Private Studio in Timberline, 8 miles north of the Flagstaff Mall on Highway 89. Class fee is flexible depending on the number of drummers. Schedule is flexible as well. Email Karen Custer Thurston, M.S. gypsykct@yahoo.com or text (928) 814-3885 with inquiries.
Vino Loco:
Wine Tasting Thursdays. 6-8 p.m. $10, free for wine club members. 22 E. Birch Ave. 226-1764
Music Events Thu 3.12
The Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m. Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
The Green Room:
Katastro. 8 p.m. Free. Agassiz St. 226-8669
Monte Vista Lounge:
Karaoke. Hosted by Ricky Bill. Every Thursday. 9:30 p.m. Free. 100 N. San Francisco St. 779-6971
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Ed Copper. 6-8 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Various Events Fri 3.13
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents Sam Shepard’s A Lie of the Mind. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd. 779-2300
Coconino Community College:
Presentation and demonstration by visiting ceramic artists from Poland, Michal Puszczynski. 9 a.m-2 p.m. 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. 414-4107
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Coffee and Climate talk. 9 a.m. 22 E. Route 66. Free. 774-2266
Flagstaff Brewing Co.:
Bernie Bash, a fundraiser and dance party for Bernie Sanders. Join Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni and DJs Tam Taco, Emmett and Marty the weekend before the Arizona Primary. Also featuring poetry of Ryan Smalley and songs of Meyer Pax. 10 p.m. Free. Ages 21 and up. 16 E. Route 66. 773-1142
Flagstaff Elk’s Lodge:
Weekly all-you-can-eat Fish Fry. Fish fry begins at 6 p.m. $12. All proceeds benefit Elks Children Charities. Every Friday. 2101 N. San Francisco St. 774-6271
Lumberyard Brewing Company:
Late Nite @ The Yard! $6.99 32-ounce Yard Jars. Drink Specials start at 9 p.m. DJ starts at 10 p.m. Playing dance hits from throughout the decades. Free. 5 S. San Francisco St. 779-2739
Macy’s European Coffeehouse:
Baha’i Evening Program. “We Are All One: Promoting Racial Unity.” Presentation and discussion with Gretchen and Greg McAllister. 6:30 p.m. Free. 14 S. Beaver St. 774-2243
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
Sedona: Through the Lens, Eyes and Mind of Ted Grussing. 4 p.m. Wendy. 7 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Pair your favorite beer with food from 3’s in the Trees food truck. 4-8 p.m. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-9139
Prochnow Auditorium:
Movie screening of Frozen II. 8 p.m. Free with student or faculty ID. 307 W. Dupont Ave.
Woodys Old School Tattoos and Piercings:
Tats for Cats. Get inked and pierced for a cause. Proceeds benefit local cat rescue groups and sanctuaries in northern Arizona. $13 2X2 custom tattoos. $13 body piercings. 12-8 p.m. 123 S. San Francisco St. 221-3938
Yoga Revolution:
Funky Friday. Featuring a different handcrafted flow and music playlist each week. 6 p.m. $11 drop-in, or $12 with a debit or credit card. 213 S. San Francisco St. 600-9483
Music Events Fri 3.13
Altitudes Bar & Grill:
Delta Blues Band. 7 p.m. 2 S. Beaver St. #200. 214-8218
Audrey Memorial Auditorium:
Violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine. 6:30 p.m. 1115 S. Knoles Dr. 523-3731
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Sore Eyes. Trash pop from Phoenix. Openers: No Lungs, WinterHaven. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8. $6. 22 E. Route 66. 774-2266
The Gopher Hole:
The Rivals. 9 p.m.Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
Historic Barrel + Bottle House:
Stone Company. Live roots music from 6-9 p.m. Free. 110 S. San Francisco St. 774-0454
The McMillan:
Whole Can O’ Beans with DJ Bear Cole. Music from today and back in the day. 10 p.m. 2 W. Route 66. 774-3840
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
Merican Slang. 9:30 p.m. 100 N. San Francisco St. 779-6971
The Museum Club:
Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts. Modern outlaw country from Denver. 9 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66. 440-5214
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Tommy Rocks. 8 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
The Spirit Room:
Fridays with Moondog & Friends. 1 p.m. Old Skool Night with DJ LaRue. 8 p.m. Free. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809
Stockmans Club:
DJ and karaoke night with DJ Sylver. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 7136 N. US Highway 89. 526-4320
Various Events Sat 3.14
The Arboretum at Flagstaff:
Morning bird walks. Bring water, a camera and comfortable walking shoes. 7:30 a.m. Free and open to the public. 774-1442
Beacon Unitarian Church:
SoulCollage. An intuitive process for self-discovery and community building with Char Tarashanti. 510 N. Leroux St. To register call 507-990-3888
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange:
Mine Craft freeplay. 3.-5 p.m. Free. 1520 S. Riordan Ranch St. 774-0005.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents Sam Shepard’s A Lie of the Mind. 2 and 7 p.m. $18-25. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd. 779-2300
Downtown Diner:
Saturday Night Swing. Beginners dance lesson starts at 6 p.m. Social dancing from 7-9 p.m. Free. 7 E. Aspen Ave.
Downtown Flagstaff (Various Locations):
Shamrock Shuffle pub crawl. Annual pub crawl. Mountain Line buses offering free transportation to each Shamrock Shuffle location. General admission is $15. Group pricing is $10 for each person in a group of five. Check in at Market Bar & Kitchen. 6 E. Aspen Ave. 226-8844
The HeArt Box:
Introduction to linocut printmaking. Create a design for relief printing, learn cutting techniques and more. Small class setting. 12-4 p.m. Ages 16 and up. $75 includes all materials. 17 N. San Francisco St. Suite 1B. 600-6290
Historic Barrel + Bottle House:
Pi Day pairing. Celebrate Pi 3.14 Day with a Piehole Porter and homemade cherry pie pairing. Slice of cherry pie and a 10-ounce Piehole Porter for $8 while supplies last. 12-9 p.m. 110 S. San Francisco St. 774-0454
Lumberyard Brewing Company:
Late Nite @ The Yard! $4 Pints, $4 Double Wells. Drink Specials start at 9 p.m. DJ starts at 10 p.m. Playing dance hits from throughout the decades. Free. 5 S. San Francisco St. 779-2739
Marshall Elementary School:
Continuing Taoist Tai Chi. 9-10:30 a.m. Every Saturday. flagstaff.az@taoist.org. 850 N. Bonito St. 288-2207
Mary D. Fisher Theatre:
Met Live Opera: Der Fliegende Hollander. Pre-opera talk an hour before screening. 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10/students, $9/Film Fest members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Momentum Aerial:
Morning dance party. Come out for some daytime fun in the dark. Experience the energy and mood of a nightclub away from intoxicants and late nights. Every Saturday. 10-11:30 a.m. $8. 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, #170.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
STEAM second Saturday. Archaeology Day. Local archaeologists and demonstrators will be at MNA for an afternoon of talks and demonstrations. Price included in museum admission, kids under 9 get in for free. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 774-5213
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Enjoy food from the Chile Box food truck. 4-7 p.m. 1300 E Butler Ave. 774-0492
Rainbow’s End:
Proper potato chip tasting. Discover the best type of potato chip. 12 E. Route 66 Ste. 101. 774-5535
Music Events Sat 3.14
Altitudes Bar & Grill:
John Carpino. 7 p.m. 2 S. Beaver St. #200. 214-8218
Arizona Roadhouse:
Live country music every Saturday night. 9 p.m. Free. 2136 N. 4th St. 526-0278
Flagstaff Brewing Co.:
Milquetoast & Co. spring tour. A cello-infused quintet bringing stylized rock, waltz and performance art into the mix. 9 p.m. 16 E. Route 66. 773-1442
The Green Room:
World-renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones. 8 p.m. $25-75. 15 N. Agassiz St. 226-8669
Majerle’s Sports Grill:
Dance party with DJ Amess. Hip-hop, pop, house, trap and more. Free. 9:30 p.m. 102 E. Route 66. 774-6463
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
Mr. Incommunicado album release show. 9:30 p.m. Free. 100 N. San Francisco St. 779-6971
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Stone Company. Free. 4-6 p.m. 7 S. Mike Pike. 774-9139
The Museum Club:
Dub and Down with the Blues. Rock ‘n’ Roll and hip-hop from Flagstaff. 8:30 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66. 440-5214
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Rick Cucuzza. 3-6 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Orpheum Theater:
St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, plus a scotch and whiskey tasting. Featuring dancers and multi-instrumentalists from the Kerry Traditional Band, led by Ryan McKasson on fiddle. Whiskey tasting at 4:30 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. Children under 12 get in for free. Advanced general admission is $23. 15 W Aspen Ave. 556-1580
Southside Tavern:
Downtown Dimes. Drink specials and music from DJ Baker. 10 p.m. $5 entry. Every Saturday. 117 S. San Francisco St. 774-5292
The Spirit Room:
Mike Hilly Band. 2 p.m. Merican Slang. 9 p.m. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809
Stockmans Club:
Karaoke featuring Wired for Sound Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. 7136 N. US Hwy. 89. 526-4320
Vino Loco:
Swing Coco. Gypsy jazz. 7-9 p.m. Free. 22 E. Birch Ave. 266-0330.
Various Events Sun 3.15
Bright Side Bookshop:
Country two-step dancing lessons. Taught by Ryan Eck and Kelsey Stranger. 6-7 p.m. Suggested tip $5. 18 N. San Francisco St. 440-5041
Canyon Dance Academy:
Ballroom dancing lessons. 5-7 p.m. Every Sunday. Learn social ballroom dancing followed by a chance to practice ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Singles, couples, students welcome. No partner needed. 2812 N. Isabel St. 814-0157
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Pints n’ Poses Yoga. Every Sunday. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $8 drop-in. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy:
Flag Freemotion. Conscious movement/freestyle dance. Moving meditation to danceable music. Minimum instruction and no experience required. Every Sunday. 10:30 a.m. www.flagstafffreemotion.com. 3401 N. Fort Valley Road. 225-1845
Mary D. Fisher Theatre:
Riverdance 25th Anniversary. 4 p.m. John Freeman’s St. Patrick’s Show. 7 p.m. $12/general admission, $10/students, $9 for Film Fest members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Northern Arizona Yoga Center:
Ritual Reset sound meditation with Jan Michael Meade and friends. 7:30 p.m. $8-$15 suggested donation. Every Sunday. 113 S. San Francisco St. 814-2275
Rendezvous:
Bernie vs. Joe debate watch party. 5 p.m. Free. 100 N. San Francisco St. 779-6971
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Tranzend Studio:
Flagstaff Latin Dance Collective Sunday Salsa Social. Lessons at 5 p.m.: beginner and all level fundamentals, technique and musicality. Followed by open dancing. Every Sunday. $10 drop-in, $8 for students or get a dance card and save. Please see updated calendar of events and notifications on www.latindancecollective.org. 417 W. Santa Fe Ave. 814-2650
Vino Loco:
Happy Hour. All day. 22 E. Birch Ave. 226-1764
The Yoga Experience:
Free community class. Every Sunday. 4:30 p.m. 1071 E. Old Canyon Ct. #200. 774-9010
Music Events Sun 3.15
Blendz:
Ed Kabotie b-day show. A three-man jam in downtown Flagstaff celebrating Ed Kabotie (Tha ‘Yoties) Birthday with reggae rock. 2 p.m. 21 E. Aspen Ave. 779-6445
The Gopher Hole:
Celtic Music Session. All musicians and listeners are welcome to join in for Celtic tunes and songs. Every Sunday. 7-9:30 p.m. Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
The Museum Club:
Open Mic. Every Sunday. 4 p.m. Free. Then, at 9 p.m. Caballos del Norte. Music from northern Mexico. 3404 E. Rte. 66. 440-5214
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
JR & Yancy. 3-6 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
The Spirit Room:
Merican Slang. 2 p.m. Cattywampus. 8 p.m. Free. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809
Starlite Lanes:
Cosmic bowling and music with a live DJ. 9 p.m. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Various Events Mon 3.16
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Locals Day. Special pricing for Flag locals all day. Every Monday. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany:
Taoist tai chi. Every Monday. 9 a.m.-noon. flagstaff.az@taoist.org. 423 N. Beaver St. 288-2207
Flag Tag AZ:
Monday Madness. Unlimited tag for $10. 4-8 p.m. 1801 W. Rte. 66.
Jim’s Total Body Fitness:
Line dancing. All levels. First class free. Every Monday. 7-8 p.m. 2150 N. 4th St. 606-1435
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
Wendy. 4 p.m. Conversations: Cyber Security.6:30 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Pair your favorite beer with food from The Chile Box food truck. 4-8 p.m. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-9139
The Museum Club:
Flagstaff’s Open Mic Comedy Night. Every Monday night. 8 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66. 440-5214
Radio Sunnyside:
Peek into the Unknown. A call-in talk show with Intuitive, Rosie. KSZN-LP, 101.5 FM. Streaming at www.radiosunnyside.org/listen. Airs every Monday. 9-10 a.m. Mercado de los Sueños. 2532 E. 7th Ave. 526-3322
Starlite Lanes:
Food for Flag Mondays. Benefit for Flagstaff Family Food Center. $1 game with donation of canned food, $2 without donation. $1 off all pints, $2 snacks, $3 well drinks. 9 p.m. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Music Events Mon 3.16
Charly’s Pub & Grill:
Monday Night Blues. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
Hops on Birch:
Open mic night. Every Monday. 8 p.m. sign-up. 22 E. Birch Ave. 774-4011
Various Events Tue 3.17
Charly’s Pub & Grill:
Game Night. Every Tuesday. 6 p.m. Free. 23 N. Leroux St. 774-2731
First Congregational Church:
Yuan Gong Qigong classes. Every Tuesday. Beginners welcome. 6:30-8 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation per class. 740 N. Turquoise Dr. 525-6112
Flagstaff Public Library:
Writers Who Lunch. Bring your lunch and get the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. Noon-1:30 p.m. Nos Encantan Cuentos en Espanol group at 5 p.m. Free. 300 W. Aspen Ave. 213-2330
Flag Tag AZ:
Archery Tag Tuesdays. Bring in a team of five and get five unlimited tags for 50% off. Bracket games from 6-7:30 p.m. Winning team gets free pizza and pitcher of soda. 1801 W. Rte. 66.
Harkins Flagstaff 16:
Tuesday Night Classics. This week: Bill Durham.7 p.m. $5. 4751 E. Marketplace Dr. 233-3005
Hops on Birch:
Trivia night. Every Tuesday. 7:30 p.m. sign-up. 8 p.m. start. Free. 22 E. Birch Ave. 774-4011
Jazzercise Flagstaff:
African Dance Class with live drumming. 6:45-8:15 p.m. $10 per class. First class free, under 18 free. Every Tuesday. No experience needed. 1798 E. Rte. 66. 853-9968
Jim’s Total Body Fitness:
Line dancing. All levels. 5:30-7 p.m. First class free. Every Tuesday. 2150 N. 4th St. 606-1435
Karma Sushi Grill:
Good Karma Tuesday. 10 percent of sales will be donated to a local organization. 11 a.m-10 p.m. 6 E. Route 66. 774 6100
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
Riverdance 25th Anniversary. 4 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Mother Road Brewing Co.:
Enjoy complimentary sliders and sides from Satchmo’s. 5 p.m. until supplies last. 1300 E. Butler Ave. 774-9139
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Starlite Lanes:
Two Buck Tuesday. $2 games, shoes and drinks. 9 p.m. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Touch of Comfort Massage:
Moving meditation combines movement, breath and awareness along with live sound healing music to improve mood, relieve stress, and relax the body and mind. Join David Semanas and John & Carmen Marcus, sound healers, every Tuesday. davyarizona@gmail.com. 7:15-8:15 p.m. $15. 120 N. San Francisco St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Juniper House Readings. Get cozy and share poetry and creative writing with with a close community of literary enthusiasts. 114 N. Leroux St. 773-0551
Music Events Tue 3.17
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
Ally & The Boys. A Celtic celebration featuring an exciting mix of jigs, reels, airs and songs.7 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
Oak Creek Brewing Co.:
Drumz ‘n Dance Nite. Every Tuesday. 8 p.m. Free. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
Timberline Tavern:
Open mic. Every Tuesday. 6-9 p.m. Free. 9001 N. Highway 89. 522-5817
Various Events Wed 3.18
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation:
Weekly classes on meditation and modern buddhism. Every Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. $10, $5 students. 510 N. Leroux St. 637-6232
Firecreek Coffee Company:
Flagstaff poetry slam. Signups at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $2-5 sliding scale for spectators. 22 W. Route 66. 774-2266
Majerle's Sports Grill:
Trivia night. Every Wednesday. 7 p.m. Free. 102 W. Rte. 66. 774-6463
Mary D. Fisher Theater:
Wendy. 4 and 7 p.m. $12 for general admission, $10 for students, $9 for Film Festival members. 2030 W. Hwy 89A. Sedona. (928) 282-1177
The Museum Club:
World Famous Dime night. 10-cent beer, $1 pitchers, $2 wells. 7 p.m. $5 cover. 3404 E. Rte. 66. 440-5214
The Peaks Alpine Room:
Ballroom dance classes every Wednesday. Each month starts a different dance which will build through the month. Beginners who miss the first week, please call or email. No partner needed. 6:30-8 p.m. $2 donation to USA Dance. Gary Millam, garmillam@gmail.com. 3150 N. Winding Brook Road. 853-6284
Shift Kitchen and Bar:
Happy hour. Enjoy snacks at half price, and get $2 off drinks. 4-6 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. 440-5135
Starlite Lanes:
Wild Wednesday. All you can bowl, plus free shoe rentals and $5 drinks. 6 p.m. $8 before 9 p.m., $10 after. 3406 E. Rte. 66. 526-1138
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team trivia with Carly Strauss. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St. 773-0551
Music Events Wed 3.18
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
BYOV Night. Bring in records to be played on the turntable. 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. 117 N. Beaver St. 235-4525
The Green Room:
Happy Hour $hit Show Karaoke. 6 p.m. On Holiday. Punk rock from Oklahoma City. Openers: Mister Owl, Gunpoint Alibi, Miles to Nowhere. 8 p.m. Free. Ages 21 and up. 15 N. Agassiz St. 226-8669
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
Night of the Living Retro. Music from the ‘60s-‘90s jamming off the records, and movies on the screen. 9 p.m. 100 N. San Francisco St. 779-6971
Oak Creek Brewing:
Lom & Bis. 6-8 p.m. 2050 Yavapai Drive. Sedona. (928) 204-1300
The Spirit Room:
Open mic night. 8 p.m. Free. 166 Main St. Jerome. (928) 634-8809