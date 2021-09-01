Ongoing

VARIOUS EVENTS

The HeArt Box:

One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, Nordstrom completed a still life painting a day of a random object in her home that would be given to charity upon completion of the event. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 25. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Will Ambrose: The Forest. The exhibition includes more than 80 paintings, sound and video installations, tactile sensory elements, and passages on the nature of time and change by Flagstaff artist William Ambrose. Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Flagstaff Mall and Marketplace:

The 19th Annual City Of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition. Featuring art created with at least 80% recycled materials. Monday through Saturday noon-7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday from Sept. 17-Oct. 16. Free. 4650 US-89.

Doris Harper-White Playhouse: