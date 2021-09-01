Ongoing
VARIOUS EVENTS
The HeArt Box:
One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, Nordstrom completed a still life painting a day of a random object in her home that would be given to charity upon completion of the event. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 25. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Will Ambrose: The Forest. The exhibition includes more than 80 paintings, sound and video installations, tactile sensory elements, and passages on the nature of time and change by Flagstaff artist William Ambrose. Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff Mall and Marketplace:
The 19th Annual City Of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition. Featuring art created with at least 80% recycled materials. Monday through Saturday noon-7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday from Sept. 17-Oct. 16. Free. 4650 US-89.
Doris Harper-White Playhouse:
Theatrikos presents I Hate Hamlet. A desperate TV actor agrees to play Hamlet on stage. Just one small problem — he absolutely hates Hamlet. Laughs are nonstop in this witty farce. Performances run from Oct. 1-17 with both matinees and evening performances. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test required. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave.
Thu/9.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Fri/9.3
MUSIC EVENTS
The Ice House:
First Friday art show and live music from The Vandevier Breaks. Funk, rock covers and originals. 6-9 p.m. Free. 201 E. Birch Ave.
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Poni. With Special Guests Paul Valentine and Tiny Bird. 8 p.m. 22 W Historic Rte 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Coconino County Fair. Four days of music, vendors, carnival rides, food, and other fun. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $8 for adult, $5 for children 6-12, $5 for 65 and older, children 5 and younger free. Carnivail rides seperate. 2246 Ft. Tuthill Loop.
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and much much more. 6-9 p.m. Free. Throughout downtown.
Orpheum Theater:
Comedian Michael Longfellow. 18+. Masks required. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Sat/9.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Poni. With Special Guests Paul Valentine and Tiny Bird. 3 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Museum Club:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Thorpe Park:
John Wayne Grit Trail Run Fundraiser. Join the fight against cancer by walking or trail running a half-marathon through the peaks and forests in Flagstaff, Ariz., to raise money for research, education and more. Gifts for all participants. 7:30 a.m. $120 registration or raise $500 to run for free. 191 Thorpe Rd. johnwayne.org/pages/gs-flagstaff-2021
Coconino County Courthouse lawn:
Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.
Wheeler Park:
Art in the Park. Arts and crafts festival that feature tightly juried one-of-a-kind fine art and fine crafts designed and shown by the artists. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. 212 W Aspen Ave.
Sun/9.5
MUSIC EVENTS
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Carol Pacey & the Honey Shakers. 2-5 p.m. Free. 16 W. Rte. 66.
Museum Club:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Wheeler Park:
Art in the Park. Arts and crafts festival that feature tightly juried one-of-a-kind fine art and fine crafts designed and shown by the artists. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. 212 W Aspen Ave.
Mon/9.6
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Art in the Park. Arts and crafts festival that feature tightly juried one-of-a-kind fine art and fine crafts designed and shown by the artists. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. 212 W Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Cline Library Assembly Hall:
CAL/SBS Film Series: Harold & Maude. The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series returns with two separate themes. The first Tuesday of each month will be devoted to the films of 1971. The series kicks off with the coming-of-age dark comedy/drama Harold and Maude. 7 p.m. Free. 1001 Knoles Dr.
Wed/9.8
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Online:
School of Art’s Visiting Lecture Series: Tamara Bates. This semester’s lectures kick off with Tamara Bates, a financial advisor who works with artists. Learn more about how to make art a career, not just a passion. Free, online via Zoom. 10:30 a.m. nau.edu/cal.
Heritage Square:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.
Museum Club:
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 11 S. Beaver St.
Liberal Arts Building at NAU:
Afghanistan: A Tragedy Beyond Taliban and the US. NAU Department of History lecturer Hakeem Naim, an Afghan-American and a historian of Afghanistan who will provide historical context and personal insights into the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan. There will be a 45-minute question and answer session at the end. In room 120 and also streaming online. Free. 7p.m. 705 S Beaver St. nau.edu/cal/afghanistan.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 and trivia from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free
Thu/9.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Liberal Arts Building at NAU:
Benevolence or Indifference: Survivors Remember the Holocaust in Italy. Join the Martin Springer Institute for a lecture by one of its post-doctoral fellows, John Barruzza. He examines the Nazi genocide of World War II in the Musolini-led dictatorship. Room 120. Free. 7 p.m. 705 S Beaver St.
Fri/9.10
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Orpheum Theater:
REEL ROCK 15. An inspiring collection of four new climbing films, including the already iconic Black Ice. Get ready for a big dose of inspiration, heart and humor. Masks required. Doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m. $20. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sat/9.11
MUSIC EVENTS
The Arboretum:
Mountain Melodies: Ryan Biter. Bring a picnic and your picnic blanket and enjoy some mountain melody magic. Biter's music is equal parts rural Americana, spectacled college-town hipster, indie rock and soul. 5-7 p.m. $15 for members and $20 for non-members. 4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd.
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
The Senators with special guest Adam Bruce. Doors 7 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. 22 W. Historic Rte 66.
Orpheum Theater:
Dub & Down with the Blues. With Monteilh, Valentine, YAIVA & The Dream Team. Masks required. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Downtown Flagstaff:
0.5K: The Ultimate Underachievers "Run."A "run" from Collin's Irish Pub to The Mayor. Runners will carbo load on a slice of pizza and hydrate with a house shot and beer at Collin's before running to The Mayor for a celebration of champagne, donuts and live music. Starts at 11:30 a.m. $49. 48events.com/flagstaff-point5k.
Sun/9.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Sycamore Venue:
Taste of Fitness. Eight different local gyms, each giving you a “taste” of what they have to offer and 20+ local businesses offering complimentary experience stations. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $30. 9455 Wapiti Trail.
Mon/9.13
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Tue/9.14
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Billy Bob Thornton And The Boxmasters. Masks required. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. $30. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Dark Sky Brewing Company:
Paints and Pints. Guided painting experiencing featuring Dark Sky Beers. Entrance includes all materials for class and $2 off all non-barrel aged beers. 6:30-9 p.m. $25. Register at DSB-gear.com. 117 N. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Wed/9.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
John Craigie. With special guest Daniel Rodriguez. 7 p.m. $18. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Brews & Cues:
Uptown Pubhouse:
Orpheum Theater:
Still Woozy If This Isn't Nice Tour. With LoveLeo. Masks required. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Sold out. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Thu/9.16
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Fri/9.17
MUSIC EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Pickin' in the Pines. Line-up includes Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Steep Canyon Rangers and more. Gates at 11 a.m. Three-day pass $145. Single-day ticket $65. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.
Orpheum Theater:
Live Voltage: AC/DC Tribute. Masks required. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. $22. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Poni. With Special Guests Paul Valentine and Tiny Bird. 8 p.m. 16 W. Rte. 66.
Museum Club:
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts. Modern outlaw country band mixing old school country and rock. 9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/9.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Pickin' in the Pines. Line-up includes Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Steep Canyon Rangers and more. Gates at 9 a.m. Three-day pass $145. Single-day ticket $75. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.
Sun/9.19
MUSIC EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Pickin' in the Pines. Line-up includes Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Steep Canyon Rangers and more. Gates at 8:30 a.m. Three-day pass $145. Single-day ticket $65. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.
Museum Club:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/9.20
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Tue/9.21
VARIOUS EVENTS
Cline Library Assembly Hall:
CAL/SBS Film Series: Real Women Have Curves. The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month with a screening of the 2002 coming-of-age comedy Real Women Have Curves, kicking off a series of heritage awareness month themed films running the third Tuesday of each month. 7 p.m. Free. 1001 Knoles Dr.
Wed/9.22
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Brews & Cues:
Uptown Pubhouse:
Thu/9.23
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Fri/9.24
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Sun/9.26
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/9.27
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Wed/9.29
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Brews & Cues:
Uptown Pubhouse:
Orpheum Theater:
“Changing Gears: Flagstaff and the Mountain Bike.” The humorous documentary captures Flagstaff’s role in the creation and evolution of the Mountain Bike. This film screening is a benefit event for Flagstaff Family Food Center. Masks required. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Thu/9.30
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Friday/10.1
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Girls Night Out Show with Magic Male Revue. An intensely exciting Sex God, Ab Party, that will drive you absolutely WILD...in the best possible way of course! Masks required. 21+ Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. General admission starts at $19.95 and VIP packages available. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Museum Club:
Yucca North:
Wayne Hancock. 8 p.m. $12. 15 N WC Riles.
Sat/10.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Tech N9ne's Strange New World: 2021 Tour. With Rittz, Jehry Robinson, King Iso and Maez301. Masks required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $38. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Oktoberfest. Munich is returning to downtown Flagstaff for the 12th Annual Flagstaff Oktoberfest! Kick off the turning leaves and bright blue skies of fall with cold beer, upbeat music and even a brat eating contest. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 212 W. Aspen Ave.
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Sun/10.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/10.4
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Wed/10.6
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 11 S. Beaver St.