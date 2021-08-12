Ongoing
The HeArt Box:
One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, Nordstrom completed a still life painting a day of a random object in her home that would be given to charity upon completion of the event. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 25. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.
Thu/8.12
Music Events
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Fri/8.13
Music Events
Charly's:
Jacqui Foreman. The singer-songwriter delivers an eclectic mix of Folk and Classic Rock while sprinkling in old school Blues, Jazz, Soul and Country music. 6:30-9 p.m. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Sat/8.14
Various Events
Thorpe Park:
44th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon and 5K. 6 a.m. $10-$70 depending on race entered. 191 N. Thorpe Rd. https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/BBBSMemorialRunWalk.
Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Coconino County Courthouse lawn:
Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.
Wheeler Park:
Hullabaloo. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $10 in advanced and $12 at the gate. 212 W Aspen Ave.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: Onward. Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 111 W. Birch Ave.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents Dragstaff Drive-In. Music, dancing, food and drag. Bring your own beverages and cash to tip your favorite queens. Two shows starting at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25 for lawn seating. Prices vary by number of people per vehicle.
Music Events
Charly's:
Arizona Blues Hall of Fame member Hans Olson. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Orpheum Theater:
Dub & Down with the Blues. 9 p.m. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
The McMillan:
2nd Official Fancy AF Formal Affair w/ Bear Cole & Imiko. Hip-Hop, Trap, House, EDM, Throwbacks, and whatever High Class Debauchery Bear and Imiko throw into the mix. Formal attire is not required but is strongly recommended. 10 p.m. Free. 2 Route 66.
Sun/8.15
Various Events
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Wheeler Park:
Hulabaloo. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $10 in advanced and $12 at the gate. 212 W Aspen Ave.
Music Events
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
The Morning Embers. Aoustic, folk-influenced Americana trio, playing originals and covers with strong vocal harmonies, flat picking and an earthy sound. 2-5 p.m. Free. 16 W. Rte. 66.
Museum Club:
Bailes Domingueros. Come dance the night away to your favorite Latino hits! Every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Mon/8.16
Various Events
Orpheum Theater:
Free family film series: Tom & Jerry. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/8.18
Various Events
Heritage Square:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Music Events
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Yucca North:
Paul Cauthen. 8 p.m. $35 ahead of time. 15 N WC Riles.
Thu/8.19
Music Events
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Good Summer Vibes Tour with Rebelution and special guests. 6 p.m. $33. etix.com/ticket/p/8881659/rebelution-special-guests-good-vibes-summer-tour-2021-scottsdale-pepsi-amphitheater
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Fri/8.20
Various Events
Creative Spirits:
Paint a set of two 16-ounce stemless wine glasses. 5:30 p.m. $25. 605 W. Riordan Rd. creativespiritsaz.com/calendar/monstera-wine-glass/
Orpheum Theater:
Stand-up comedy with Chris Bennett. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Music Events
Charly's:
Ace Slim. The Atlanta-born singer/songwriter plays from a massive repertoire of cover songs. 7-9:30 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Sat/8.21
Various Events
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Coconino County Courthouse lawn:
Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: Jumanji. Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 111 W. Birch Ave.
Music Events
Gopher Hole:
Black Lemon. The eclectic indie/Americana band brings their award-winning mix of covers and originals to the Gopher Hole. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
The McMillan:
DJ Bear Cole. Hip-Hop, Dance, Latin, House, Dance Hall/Reggae/Afro, EDM, Trap, Funk, OldSchool, Alternative Rock, Metal, and more. 10 p.m. Free. 2 Route 66.
Sun/8.22
Various Events
The Arboretum:
Flagstaff Summer Garden Party. An evening of live music, garden strolls, delicious nibbles from local chefs and refreshing beverages. 5-7 p.m. $75. 4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd. thearb.networkforgood.com/events/31726-summer-garden-party-at-the-arb
Music Events
Museum Club:
Bailes Domingueros. Come dance the night away to your favorite Latino hits! Every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Mon/8.23
Various Events
Orpheum Theater:
Free family film series: The Croods 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/8.25
Various Events
Heritage Square:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.
Music Events
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Thu/8.26
Various Events
Mother Road Brewing Company:
Creative Spirits paint night at Mother Road. Receive a 20 oz beer (or non-alcoholic drink) and an 11×14 canvas panel along with all the supplies you need to create the evening’s featured painting as a local artist offers step by step instruction on how to paint them. 6 p.m. $25. 7 S. Mikes Pike. creativespiritsaz.com/calendar/mother-road-downtown-moose-in-a-canoe/
Yucca North:
Comedian Ben Roy with Erick Biez. 21+. 8-11:30 p.m. $13. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
Music Events
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Orpheum Theater:
Katastro presents The Sucker Summer Run. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. $18. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Charly's at the Weatherford Hotel:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Fri/8.27
Various Events
Hozhoni Gardens and Art Gallery:
Hozhoni 50th Anniversary Celebration. Celebration the Hozhoni Foundations 50th anniversary with a raffle Hozhoni artists’ best work, light hors d’oeuvres, libations, a four-piece string ensemble and a raffle event in the Hozhoni’s gardens. 5-7 p.m. $50. 2133 N Walgreen Blvd. ticketstripe.com/hozhoni50
Music Events
Heritage Square:
Friday Night on Heritage Square with Flagstaff Community Band. Featuring a variety of music, including marches, movie music, Disney favorites and more. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. 6 E. Aspen Ave.
Orpheum Theater:
Outlaw Country singer-songwriter Jesse Daniel. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. $17. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Gopher Hole:
Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Sat/8.28
Various Events
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Coconino County Courthouse lawn:
Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.
Arizona Nordic Village:
14th Annual Bare Aspen Wine & Beer Tasting. Presented by Fat Olives and Salsa Brava to benefit the Special Olympics Arizona Mountain Area. Enjoy a wide selection of wine and beer from local and regional favorites, music and lawn games. 1-5 p.m. $45 for a single ticket, $80 for a pair. All adult attendees receive a commemorative glass. 16848 US-180. classy.org/event/2021-bare-aspen-wine-and-beer-tasting/e234403/register/new/select-tickets
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: Princess Bride. Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 111 W. Birch Ave.
Creative Spirits:
Pet portrait night. Paint a pre-sketched portrait of your pet. 5-9 p.m. $60. 605 W. Riordan Rd. creativespiritsaz.com/calendar/in-studio-pet-portraits-8/
Sun/8.29
Music Events
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a Family Pops Concert. From the Lone Ranger to Star Wars, enjoy an exciting afternoon of musical favorites with your FSO. Enjoy the classic "Blue Danube Waltz" by Strauss or "Dance of the Tumblers" by Tchaikovsky, as well as well-known favorites from Bizet’s Carmen. Don’t forget to dance along to Duke Ellington’s "It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing." 2 p.m. $15-$25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. etix.com/ticket/p/4760762/family-pops-concert-scottsdale-pepsi-amphitheater
Orpheum Theater:
Tribal Seeds. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. $27.50. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Bailes Domingueros. Come dance the night away to your favorite Latino hits! Every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Mon/8.30
Various Events
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Music Events
Snail Mate with Coozley, The Bittersweet Way and Daphne & the Glitches. 8 p.m. music. 21+ only. Free. 15 N. Agassiz St.
Wed/9.1
Various Events
Heritage Square:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.