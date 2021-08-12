Sun/8.29

Music Events

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a Family Pops Concert. From the Lone Ranger to Star Wars, enjoy an exciting afternoon of musical favorites with your FSO. Enjoy the classic "Blue Danube Waltz" by Strauss or "Dance of the Tumblers" by Tchaikovsky, as well as well-known favorites from Bizet’s Carmen. Don’t forget to dance along to Duke Ellington’s "It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing." 2 p.m. $15-$25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. etix.com/ticket/p/4760762/family-pops-concert-scottsdale-pepsi-amphitheater