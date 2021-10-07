Ongoing
VARIOUS EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Will Ambrose: The Forest. The exhibition includes more than 80 paintings, sound and video installations, tactile sensory elements, and passages on the nature of time and change by Flagstaff artist William Ambrose. Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff Mall and Marketplace:
The 19th Annual City Of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition. Featuring art created with at least 80% recycled materials. Monday through Saturday noon-7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday from Sept. 17-Oct. 16. Free. 4650 US-89.
Doris Harper-White Playhouse:
Theatrikos presents I Hate Hamlet. A desperate TV actor agrees to play Hamlet on stage. Just one small problem — he absolutely hates Hamlet. Laughs are nonstop in this witty farce. Performances run from Oct. 1-17 with both matinees and evening performances. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test required. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave.
Thu/10.7
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Charlie Parr. With special guests Bon Fiction. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
NAU Liberal Arts Building:
Dancing with the Revolution: Power, Politics, and Privilege in Cuba: A talk by NAU Professor Elizabeth Schwall. Masks required. 4 p.m. Free. 23 N. Room 120. 705 S. Beaver St.
Orpheum Theater:
Beetlejuice. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. movie. $5 for single ticket, $8 for pair. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Fri/10.8
MUSIC EVENTS
The Annex Cocktail Lounge:
The Morning Embers. Accoustic/Americana music. 5-8 p.m. Free. 50 S. San Francisco St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/10.9
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Barks and Brews. Sixteen tasters from eight local breweries. Bring your pup, or just come and enjoy all the dogs downtown on this beautiful fall Saturday in downtown Flagstaff. All proceeds benefit medical care for local animals. Noon. $45.
Pioneer Museum:
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents Window Shakespeare. Patrons will take a walking tour on the grounds of the historic Pioneer Museum through eight curated Shakespeare vignettes, featuring professional Flagstaff and Phoenix actors. 2-5:30 p.m. General admission $25, student/senior $18 and $10 for 12 and under. 2340 North Fort Valley Rd.
Coco-Op Makerspace:
SoapBox. Open-air artist market and open mic night at local non-profit Coco-Op MakerSpace. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1155 W. Kaibab Ln.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Human Nature Dance Theatre with guest artists present The Uncertainty Principle. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show starts at 6:15 p.m. $16 in advance, $21 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Sun/10.10
VARIOUS EVENTS
The Garden's at Violas:
Read Between the Wines. Celebration of literacy filled with wine education, food and fun. Tickets include eight tastings from around the world and a special wine glass. Live music and refreshments provided. 1 p.m. $40. 610 89A.
Mon/10.11
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tues/10.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Kitt Recital Hall:
NAU Big Band Ensembles Concert. 7:30 p.m. General admission $15 and $10 for seniors and NAU employees. Admission is free for NAU and CCC students. 1115 Knoles Dr.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/10.13
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 and trivia from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free
Thu/10.14
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Teton Gravity Research presents their new ski and snowboard film, Stoke the Fire. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. Adults $15, youth 16 and under $8. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Fri/10.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Robert Earl Keen. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. Tickets $35. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Yucca North:
GrooveSession. Southern California with flavors of jam rock, funk, jazz and reggae. 21+ 8 p.m. Free. 15 N WC Riles.
Sat/10.16
MUSIC EVENTS
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Egg Drop Soup with special guest RuFF StuFF. 7:30 p.m. $10. 22 W. Historic Rte 66.
Museum Club:
Jake Stringer and Better Than Nothin'. 8 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
NAU Campus:
NAU Homecoming Parade. Follows campus perimeter. 9 a.m. 1200 S. Beaver St.
Bookmans:
Tue/10.19
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/10.21
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Harry Potter and the Sorcer's Stone. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. movie. $5 for single ticket, $8 for pair. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Fri/10.22
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Fifty cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Orpheum Theater:
Early screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show. As is tradition, the film will be presented an interactive experience, with Virgin ID, Pledge of Allegiance, Pre-Show Contests and audience participaiton. Costumes strongly encouraged. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 18+ 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Orpheum Theater:
Late screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show. As is tradition, the film will be presented an interactive experience, with Virgin ID, Pledge of Allegiance, Pre-Show Contests and audience participaiton. Costumes strongly encouraged. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 18+ 9:30 p.m. doors, 10:30 p.m. show. Tickets $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sat/10.23
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Celebraciones de la Gente. Celebrate the history and culture of Mexican, Mexican American and Latinx communities in Northern Arizona at this annual fall event. This event is a celebration of life, music, dance, food and heartfelt remembrances. Starts at 8 a.m. with Courtyard After Dark starting at 5 p.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Orpheum Theater:
OMEN. Release of the Dark Sky Aerial original dance film, as well as a companion short documentary filmed by Nick Geib of Firewatch Media. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets $23. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sun/10.24
MUSIC EVENTS
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
My One and Only. Southern-soul and curious-grit. 2-5 p.m. Free. 16 W. Rte. 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Celebraciones de la Gente. Celebrate the history and culture of Mexican, Mexican American and Latinx communities in Northern Arizona at this annual fall event. This event is a celebration of life, music, dance, food and heartfelt remembrances. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Mon/10.25
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Worming Through America fall tour featuring Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher and Enforced. Heavy metal. 21+. 7 p.m. $15. 15 N WC Riles.
Tue/10.26
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/10.28
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Hocus Pocus. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. movie. $5 for single ticket, $8 for pair. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Fri/10.29
VARIOUS EVENTS
Arizona Nordic Village:
Pray for snow. Bring your oldest pair of skis to burn as an offering to Ullr in hopes of a bountiful snow year. Kick off the winter season with snacks, drihnks, games, prizes and music. 4-7 p.m. 16848 N. Highway 180.
Fifty cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $4 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/10.30
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Grooveathon. Funky Forest Collective presets Grooveathon featuring Ruff Stuff, Commiserate, Auxlee B2B Mastuh, Noods, Gone Before Us and Sci-Fi Country. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show. Tickets $22. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Yucca North:
Authority Zero with WinterHaven, The Irie and Neato. 7 p.m. $15. 15 N WC Riles.
The McMillan:
Halloween party with DJ Bear Cole. Wear your costume. get ready to dance all night and maybe even win some prizes in the Costume Contest at the stroke of Midnight. 9:30 p.m-2 a.m. No cover. 2 W. Rte. 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
The Arboretum:
Puppies and Pumpkins. Play with puppies from High Country Humane and carve pumpkins. Plus, Halloween story times, costume contests and outdoor games. 1-4 p.m. Free with admission to the Arb. Get $1 off admisson with a donation of pet food to High Country Humane. 4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Trick or Treat Yo’ Self: Halloween Bar Crawl. Creepy crawl through Downtown Flagstaff in an old-school-style bar crawl! Includes five drinks and specials at every stop along the way. Starts at 2 p.m. at Collin's Irish Pub. $32 ahead of time and $40 at the door. 2 N. LeRoux St.
Sun/10.31
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Halloween Party at THE ZOO. 8 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/11.2
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. 108 E. Rte. 66.