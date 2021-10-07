Ongoing

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Will Ambrose: The Forest. The exhibition includes more than 80 paintings, sound and video installations, tactile sensory elements, and passages on the nature of time and change by Flagstaff artist William Ambrose. Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Flagstaff Mall and Marketplace:

The 19th Annual City Of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition. Featuring art created with at least 80% recycled materials. Monday through Saturday noon-7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday from Sept. 17-Oct. 16. Free. 4650 US-89.

Doris Harper-White Playhouse:

Theatrikos presents I Hate Hamlet. A desperate TV actor agrees to play Hamlet on stage. Just one small problem — he absolutely hates Hamlet. Laughs are nonstop in this witty farce. Performances run from Oct. 1-17 with both matinees and evening performances. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test required. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave.

Thu/10.7

MUSIC EVENTS