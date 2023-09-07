Sep. 7 – Oct. 4

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

WEDNESDAY

B66 Brunch Brew and BBQ:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Brews & Cues:

Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Dancing on the Square. A mixture of swing, Latin, and ballroom dancing from 7–10 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Shift:

Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Thursday Night Jazz. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

FRIDAY

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

SATURDAY

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kiddos off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them. 4–5:30 p.m.

Open Studio Nights. Paint and craft with Creative Spirits and pick your favorite project. 1–6 p.m.

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying local music. 12–2 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/9.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Marauda. Explosive EDM performer that dubstep fans will love. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

The Slickrock Desert with Steve Hinch. A slideshow presentation and reading of his award-winning book, The Slickrock Desert: Journeys of Discovery in an Endangered American Wilderness. 6–7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

“Particular Bravery” with T.L. Derks. A presentation about the story behind his book Particular Bravery: The Battle of Xa Cam My and the Death of a Grunt Company. 6–7 p.m.

Fri/9.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Roy Orbison Returns. Wiley Ray & The Big O Band perform classics from one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time, Roy Orbison. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Easton Collection Center Tour. Behind-the-scenes tour of the Platinum LEED-certified Easton Collection Center. 3 - 4 p.m.

Sat/9.9

MUSIC EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Ryan Biter. Mountain Melodies is a seasonal concert series featuring local musicians. 5–7 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Mama’s Broke. Unique folk duo that weaves traditional music forms with original modern compositions. 6:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Next Level Karaoke Night. Free singing competition and an unparalleled karaoke experience for folks 21+. 9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. A gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators selling a wide assortment of products. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Fort Valley Trailhead:

Volunteer Trail Day. Flagstaff Biking Organization hosts the annual Pedals vs. Pistons vs. Horseshoes vs. Hiking Boots. 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

The Peaks Senior Living Community:

Bare Aspen Wine and Beer Tasting. Enjoy a wide selection of wine, beer and food from local and regional favorites to benefit the Special Olympics. 12–4 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Wild Foods Workshop. An opportunity to learn about local, wild foods and their practical uses. 9–11 a.m.

Sun/9.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Sunday Storytime with Gaby Belt. Join regional author Gabriela Orozco Belt for a reading of her children’s book, Only for a Little While/Por un ratito. 9:30–10:30 a.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Raptor ID Workshop. Uncover the fascinating world of raptors and delve into their distinctive features, behaviors and habitats. 1–2:30 p.m.

Mon/9.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Joyce Manor. Pop-punk rock band from Torrence, CA that does not rely on gimmicks. 21+ 7–11:30 p.m.

Wed/9.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mother Road Brewing:

Flagstaff Fitness Sampler. Sample a variety of fitness regimes from a variety of studios and health and wellness stations. 5–8 p.m.

Picture Canyon:

Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 5–7:30 p.m.

Thu/9.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

28 Years of Son Volt: Performing songs from Trace and Doug Sahm. A country, Tex-Mex, rock, rhythm and blues, folk and psychedelic sound for all. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Meadery:

Adult Spelling Bee. A free, light-hearted spelling event that benefits the Flagstaff Literacy Center. 21+ 6–7:30 p.m.

Fri/9.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Pickin’ in the Pines. Flagstaff’s famed bluegrass and acoustic music festival comes back for its 17th year. Doors: 9 a.m. | Show: 10 a.m.

Yucca North:

ZEECEEKEELY. Up-and-coming artist from Tucson bringing their fresh reggae vibe to the pines. 8 p.m.–12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Women of Broadway Fundraiser Cabaret. Join newly founded Stargazer Collaborative Theatre for their inaugural show. 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

GYM.TAN.PARTY! A beach party in the pines for students to strut their Jersey Shore style to a Jersey Shore soundtrack. 9 p.m.

Sat/9.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Drinking Horn Meadery:

The Sun Jazz Trio. Local trio bringing chill vibes as the fall weather rolls in. 8:30–10:30 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Pickin’ in the Pines. Flagstaff’s famed bluegrass and acoustic music festival comes back for its 17th year. Doors: 9 a.m. | Show: 10 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Women of Broadway Fundraiser Cabaret. Join newly founded Stargazer Collaborative Theatre for their inaugural show. 7 p.m.

Marshall Elementary School:

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Special Care Nursery Reunion. Annual event is for all the patients who have spent time at Flagstaff Medical Center’s critical care nursery. 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses on this free tour. 10–11 a.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Josh Novey. Combat veteran and clean-humored comedian with a charming act that all can enjoy. 18+ Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sun/9.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Pickin’ in the Pines. Flagstaff’s famed bluegrass and acoustic music festival comes back for its 17th year. Doors: 8:30 a.m. | Show: 9 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Open Figure Drawing with Jeff Roth. Cultivate your ideas and practice your technical skills at this free event on the third Sunday of every month. 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Moving from Appropriation to Authenticity Panel Discussion. The first of three talks that addresses issues surrounding cultural appropriation of Indigenous art and culture. 2–3 p.m.

Mon/9.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Joy Ride: An Evening with Kristen Jokinen. a presentation, discussion, and signing of her book, Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey from Alaska to Argentina. 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Wed/9.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/9.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

Flagstaff Star Party. Free event that features 30 telescopes hosted by both professional and amateur astronomers from around Flagstaff and across the country. 6–10 p.m.

High Country Humane:

Puppy Yoga Fundraiser. A 45-minute yoga class with puppies hosted by Leap Groove Mobile Studio. 6–6:45 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Thirsty Thursday. Live music by NAU Jazz Faculty. Food provided by Baja Mar. 5–8 p.m.

Fri/9.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

mssv. Experimental rock trio featuring guitar poet Mike Baggetta, legendary punk bassist Mike Watt and versatile drummer Stephen Hodges. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

GRiZ presents: Ursa Major. Curated live music event with workshops, art, craft vending, and a chance to gather and celebrate as a community. SOLD OUT! Doors: 2 p.m. | Show: 3 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

Flagstaff Star Party. Free event that features 30 telescopes hosted by both professional and amateur astronomers from around Flagstaff and across the country. 6–10 p.m.

Sat/9.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Flagstaff Music Festival. F-Town Sound, Toxic Positivity and The Flag 5 perform at a festival benefiting the Haven Walker Music Scholarship. 11:45 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Xtra Ticket. Arizona’s longest running Grateful Dead tribute band coming up on their 30th anniversary. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

GRiZ presents: Ursa Major. Curated live music event with workshops, art, craft vending, and a chance to gather and celebrate as a community. SOLD OUT! Doors: 2 p.m. | Show: 3 p.m.

Yucca North:

The Stone Foxes. Rock ‘n’ roll band from the bay area whose incredible live performances have been nationally lauded. 7 p.m.–12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

Flagstaff Star Party. Free event that features 30 telescopes hosted by both professional and amateur astronomers from around Flagstaff and across the country. 6–10 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Tom Kiefer: El Sueño Americano and Darcy Falk: Regarding Privilege Opening Receptions. Exhibits that address the human issues of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and white privilege. 6–8 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Designed to Move: Seeds that Float, Fly, or Hitchhike through the Desert Southwest. A curator talk with Heidi Fisher. 2 p.m.

Rogers Lake County Natural Area:

Sunset Wildlife and Stargazing. Catch a glimpse of elk, coyotes, prairie dogs and hawks as they hunt and forage at sunset while experts comment on the wildlife. 6–8 p.m.

Sun/9.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

GRiZ presents: Ursa Major. Curated live music event with workshops, art, craft vending, and a chance to gather and celebrate as a community. SOLD OUT! Doors: 2 p.m. | Show: 3 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Meadery:

Tarot Card & Rune Readings. Ashley Null immerses you in the fascinating world of fortune telling every last Sunday of the Month. 5–8 p.m.

Mon/9.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Anime Tales and Play: Science in Anime. Learn how food in anime and the connections it has to science at this free event. Ages 12-17. 3:15–4:30 p.m.

Tue/9.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Joanne Shaw Taylor. One of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Snarky Puppy. Jazz, funk and rock jam band with three Grammys. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Harold S. Colton Research Center:

Brady Building Open House and Dinosaurs of the Navajo Nation. Open house and talk led by Adam Marsh, MNA Research Associate and Paleontologist at Petrified Forest National Park. 3–5 p.m.

Wed/9.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Shakey Graves. Electric folk artist with a grandiose stage presence performing with indie-rock band Flipturn. SOLD OUT! Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

The Used with Sleeping with Sirens. Post-hardcore and pop rock bands on tour promoting their new albums. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Pride in Your Community: Out in STEM. A discussion on the influence LGBT+ folks have in the STEM workforce. 12+ 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Thu/9.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Cory Marks. Canadian rocker known best for his song “Outlaws and Outsiders”. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Fri/9.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

Love and Laughter: Dvořák, Cloud and Rachmaninoff. The first concert of the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra’s 74th season. 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Battle of the Bands 2023. Five bands will compete live for a chance to perform at the DUSK Music Festival in Tucson. Proceeds go to FALA. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Sat/9.30

MUSIC EVENTS

High Country Motor Lodge:

Flagstaff Fadeaway. Music festival featuring performances by Color Green, Sylvie and The Senators and benefiting the Glen Canyon Institute.

Orpheum Theater:

Crankdat. Energetic dubstep and trap artist that’s DJed on some of the largest stages in the world. 18+ Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

Yucca North:

Three Bad Jacks. Rock band that flaunts their freaky style all around the world. 21+ 7 p.m.–12 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Bird Talks. Local author and birder, Margaret Dykeman, teaches participants about regional birds with hands-on activities. 12–1 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Science Day. Features science stations for all ages, a talk about the last Ice Age mammals on the Colorado Plateau and a short skit from Flag Shakes about Shakespeare and medicine. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Mon/10.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Tropidelic. Six-piece band that blends reggae, rock, hip-hop and funk into high energy music that’s not to be missed. 8 p.m.–12 a.m.

Tue/10.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Goose. Indie band that blends funk and contemporary folk into groovy, genre-bending music. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Wed/10.4

VARIOUS EVENTS

DoubleTree by Hilton Flagstaff:

7th Annual Northern Arizona Travel Expo. Meet with renown cruise lines, hotels, tour operators, tourism offices, and your local travel advisors to learn all about new hot developments in travel. 5–8 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Neon Teen Party. An afternoon of fun with pizza, crafts, glow sticks, virtual reality and more. Ages 12-17. 2:30–4 p.m.