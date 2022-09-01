Pulse Sep. 1 - Oct. 5

ONGOING

The Arboretum:

Yoga at The Arb. Come enjoy a relaxing morning of yoga in the pines. You are sure to be inspired by the beautiful views and outdoor taste of morning zen. Members $15. Non-members $20. 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. outside.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m-12 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. Join Flagstaff local Sommelier and Beverage expert Tyler Mcbride every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for a 30 minute lesson on wine topics varying from grapes and style to the regions of the world. $20 per person.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every THORsday at 7pm. Local musicians and locally crafted mead? Yes please! 7 p.m.

Thu/9.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Modest Mouse. This American indie rock band brings their generationally defining music to Flagstaff. With hits like “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty” this is sure to be a can’t miss event. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

City of Flagstaff:

2022 Sustainable Building Tour. This tour showcases homes that model sustainable building methods and technologies, including rainwater harvesting, solar design and solar PV. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Human Nature Dance Studio:

Flagstaff FatChanceBellyDance Level One Classes. Certified instructor Jen Jones is offering lessons for students at all levels of experience. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/9.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5 - 9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:

Coconino County Fair. Live entertainment including musical performances, magic shows, juggling, balloon artistry, dancing groups, and much more each and every day. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Sat/9.3

MUSIC EVENTS

The Orpheum:

El Ten Eleven. This music duo has continued to redefine the potential of bass guitar and drums with their arsenal of pedals, labyrinthine arrangements and deft use of looping. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:

Coconino County Fair. Live entertainment including musical performances, magic shows, juggling, balloon artistry, dancing groups, and much more each and every day. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. Enjoy art, music and community in the cool pines at Flagstaff’s longest standing, locally owned and operated fine arts festival. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heritage Square:

“Star Wars” at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4 p.m., followed by the movie at dusk.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/9.4

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:

Coconino County Fair. Live entertainment including musical performances, magic shows, juggling, balloon artistry, dancing groups, and much more each and every day. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. Enjoy art, music and community in the cool pines at Flagstaff’s longest standing, locally owned and operated fine arts festival. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Mon/9.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:

Coconino County Fair. Live entertainment including musical performances, magic shows, juggling, balloon artistry, dancing groups, and much more each and every day. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. Enjoy art, music and community in the cool pines at Flagstaff’s longest standing, locally owned and operated fine arts festival. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Tue/9.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Wed/9.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Community Market After Dark. Join the Orpheum for an evening of dancing, drinking games and more nightlife fun. Starts: 7 p.m. | Ends: 10 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve:

Picture Canyon Invasive Weed Pull. Learn about invasive weeds and Picture Canyon by working hard and participating in the Open Space community. 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Game Night at the Library. Bring friends and family or meet new people over the table at our gaming events. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Uptown Pubhouse:

The Museum Club:

Thu/9.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Human Nature Dance Studio:

Flagstaff FatChanceBellyDance Level One Classes. Certified instructor Jen Jones is offering lessons for students at all levels of experience. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Fri/9.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Dustin Lynch. This country superstar has made a name for himself with massive hits from his debut, “Cowboys and Angels,” to his most recent chart topper, “Small Town Boy.” Don’t miss the big-time country event. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Friday Night Concerts. Enjoy live performances in Heritage Square every Friday evening. This Friday: Tha 'Yoties at 5 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Join Lisa as she teaches a class on the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting in the Gurnsey Building on the beautiful Museum of Northern Arizona Campus. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum Club:

Sat/9.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Flagstaff Music Festival. A showcase of Flagstaff bands that raises money for the Haven Walker Music Scholarship Fund. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Orpheum:

THE BIG ONE. Join old friends and new for this rock ‘n’ roll dancing extravaganza.Bring your dancing shoes and get ready for a night full of excitement and surprise. Doors: 7:30 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

The Gopher Hole:

The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Join Lisa as she teaches a class on the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting in the Gurnsey Building on the beautiful Museum of Northern Arizona Campus. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m.

Sun/9.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Does It Podcast? Reporter Laurel Morales guides attendees through the elements of podcasting. Registration $50, CCA members $35. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Museum Club:

Mon/9.12

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Museum Club:

Tue/9.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

The Melvins. Influential rock band that was key to the development of grunge and sludge metal. 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Wed/9.14

MUSIC EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Tracy Byrd. With hit songs like “Watermelon Crawl” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” Byrd is a household name and will perform all the favorites live at the Orpheum. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Uptown Pubhouse:

Museum Club:

Thu/9.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Human Nature Dance Studio:

Flagstaff FatChanceBellyDance Level One Classes. Certified instructor Jen Jones is offering lessons for students at all levels of experience. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Fri/9.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Pickin’ in the Pines. This iconic, Flagstaff festival is back for another year with a star-studded lineup of performers. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Lil Smokies headline Friday’s events.

Heritage Square:

Friday Night Concerts. Enjoy live performances in Heritage Square every Friday evening. This Friday: Andy See & His Swinging Jubilee at 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Jest Another Comedy Festival Featuring: Greg Wilson. A Showtime stand-up and guest star on many TV shows, Wilson is sure to make you laugh. Early show - Doors: 7:30 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m. Late show - Doors: 10 p.m. | Show: 10:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Sat/9.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Pickin’ in the Pines. This iconic, Flagstaff festival is back for another year with a star-studded lineup of performers. The Grateful Ball with the Travelin’ McCourys and Brothers Comatose headline Saturday’s events.

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Jest Another Comedy Festival Featuring: Craig Gass. Stand-up, impressionist and “renaissance freak,” Craig Gass, brings his eclectic routine to Flagstaff. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Jest Another Comedy Festival Presents: Greg Wilson’s “Crowd Work & Riffing” Workshop. Doors: 12:30 p.m. | Show: 1 p.m. | Ends: 4 p.m.

Heritage Square:

International Day of Peace. Celebrated each year with the intention of promoting a PEACE consciousness. Mayor Paul Deasy will be presenting the Proclamation of Peace from the City of Flagstaff. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m.

Sun/9.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Pickin’ in the Pines. This iconic, Flagstaff festival is back for another year with a star-studded lineup of performers. The Dan Tyminski Band and the Jerry Douglas Band headline Sunday’s events.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 - 4 p.m.

Museum Club:

Mon/9.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Museum Club:

Tue/9.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Wed/9.21

MUSIC EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Jocelyn & Chris. Two analog souls hell-bent on inciting a new rock revival. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve:

Picture Canyon Invasive Weed Pull. Learn about invasive weeds and Picture Canyon by working hard and participating in the Open Space community. 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Uptown Pubhouse:

Museum Club:

Thu/9.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Human Nature Dance Studio:

Flagstaff FatChanceBellyDance Level One Classes. Certified instructor Jen Jones is offering lessons for students at all levels of experience. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Fri/9.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Rodrigo y Gabriela. A Mexican classical guitar duo whose music is influenced by a number of genres including nuevo flamenco, rock and heavy metal. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Join Lisa as she teaches a class on the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting in the Gurnsey Building on the beautiful Museum of Northern Arizona Campus. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum Club:

Sat/9.24

MUSIC EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Riot Ten. This hardcore, dubstep artist brings his Hype or Die tour to Flagstaff. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

Thorpe Park:

Cornucopia Fall Festival. Cornucopia offers a great opportunity for the community to come together and give thanks by celebrating Flagstaff with fall-themed attractions, carnival rides and much more. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Jim Cullen Memorial Park:

Yard Games in the Park. Play yard games like giant tumbling tower, Kubb, Bocce, Ladder Toss, and more. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Join Lisa as she teaches a class on the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting in the Gurnsey Building on the beautiful Museum of Northern Arizona Campus. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sun/9.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Thorpe Park:

Cornucopia Fall Festival. Cornucopia offers a great opportunity for the community to come together and give thanks by celebrating Flagstaff with fall-themed attractions, carnival rides and much more. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m.

Museum Club:

Mon/9.26

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift:

Advanced Cocktail Class. In this class we will talk about building cocktails from templates, infusions/syrups, and build a personalized cocktail recipe for each student. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Museum Club:

Tue/9.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Orpheum:

Henry Rollins. On his Good to See You tour, Rollins brings humor, heart and hell in a handbasket as he faithfully recounts the events of his life from before COVID to after. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Wed/9.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Killer Queen, A Tribute to Queen. The spectacle of singer Patrick Myers reprising Freddie Mercury is something that is not to be missed. Doors: 5 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour as a part of the Festival of Science. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Uptown Pubhouse:

Museum Club:

Thu/9.29

VARIOUS EVENTS

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Fri/9.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Sat/10.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Flagstaff Songwriters Festival. An annual, single-day festival that features local, regional and national songwriters. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Oktoberfest. Munich returns to downtown Flagstaff, AZ with the annual Flagstaff Oktoberfest. Kick off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and Plenty of Beer! 11 a.m - 8 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/10.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Mon/10.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Museum Club:

Tue/10.4

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Wed/10.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Game Night at the Library. Bring friends and family or meet new people over the table at our gaming events. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Uptown Pubhouse:

Museum Club:

