Pulse Oct. 6 - Nov. 2

ONGOING:

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7pm.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/10.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Show: 7 p.m.

Fri/10.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Micky & the Motorcars. This Red Dirt band from Idaho comes to Flagstaff to perform some of their alt-country songs with attitude. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Patrick Todd. Live country music from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5 - 9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Show: 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Bright Side Bookshop:

Local author book signing. Julie Morrison signs from 5 - 6:30 for her memoir “Barbed”, and Shani-Lee Wallis signs from 6:30 - 8 p.m. for her book “War with Myself”.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. Either 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

Museum Club:

Girls Night Out. Traveling male exotic dancers perform from 8:30 p.m. to close.

Sat/10.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Kicked Outta Cottonwood. Country dance band. If you missed the after the rodeo, this is your chance to see them. Show at 9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Coming Out Drag Show. Join Flagstaff Pride for a Coming Out Month Drag Show. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Early show: 2 p.m. Late show: 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thorpe Park:

42nd Annual Northern Arizona 10s Rugby Tournament. International competition that’s free and fun for the family.

The Arboretum:

Wild Weekends. Come for an all-ages storytime starting at 10 a.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. 1 - 4 p.m.

Sun/10.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Tribal Seeds. San Diego-based rock-reggae group redefines the reggae genre. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Show: 2 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 2 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Friends of the Library Book Sale. Annual book sale that helps provide supplemental support to library services. 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Flagstaff Visitor Center:

Spirits with the Spirits. Flagstaff Freaky Foot Tours presents this haunted pub crawl for the Halloween season. Starts at 4 p.m.

Mon/10.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/10.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Matisyahu. Reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer and alt-rock musician. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Yucca North:

Man Man. American experimental rock band based out of Philadelphia. Show: 8 p.m.

Wed/10.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

GWAR. American heavy metal band that can easily be identified by their intense, mythical costumes. Doors: 5 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thu/10.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Bonobo - Fragments Live Tour. British musician, producer and DJ based in Los Angeles. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Yucca North:

Smells Like Nirvana. A Nirvana tribute band from Chicago. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Fri/10.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Jelly Roll. Country-rap artist whose TikTok persona shot him into the national spotlight. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Paul Garnes. Live country music from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Show: 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. Either 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

Museum Club:

Cindy Kaza. Psychic medium performance. Show at 8 p.m.

Sat/10.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Battle of the Bands. Flagstaff bands compete for the chance to perform at the DUSK Music Festival in Tucson on November 11 and 12, 2022. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Yucca North:

Mark Farina. American disc jockey and musician known for his Chicago house, acid jazz and downtempo beats. Show: 9 p.m.

Museum Club:

Jake Jacobson. Must-see country dance artist if you missed him at ZooFest. Show at 9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Arizona Nordic Village:

The Flagstaff Marathon. Runners may participate in a full marathon, half marathon or 10k while supporting the Coconino Community College Cross Country Comets. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Early show: 2 p.m. Late show: 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff Visitor Center:

Spirits with the Spirits. Flagstaff Freaky Foot Tours presents this haunted pub crawl for the Halloween season. Starts at 4 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. 1 - 4 p.m.

Sun/10.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

The California Honeydrops. American blues and R&B band that got its start playing in the subway stations in Oakland. Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

“The Comedy of Errors”. Flag Shakes presents this Wild-West adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play. Show: 2 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 2 p.m.

Mon/10.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Public Library:

Dia de los Muertos Storytelling. Zarco Guerrero celebrates this sacred holiday with stories accompanied by music. 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Tue/10.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Public Library:

Movie Tuesday. Each month, the library showcases a new movie. This month: John Carpenter’s “The Thing”. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Wed/10.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Ripe. Boston-based band that infuses their dance music with the spirit of rock, funk, R&B, jazz and pop. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/10.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

“Magic Hour”. Teton Gravity Research presents their new film with prize giveaways before and after the screening. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Fri/10.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Ron Stutzman. Live country artist music from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

D.J. Xtremo from 9 - 10 p.m.

Los Morros de la A. Live Latino music starting at 10 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. Either 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

Sat/10.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

ZooKeepers. Country dance band starting at 8:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Rocky Horror Picture Show. A shadow cast performance of this cult classic alongside the film itself. Early show - Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m. Late show - Doors: 9:30 p.m. | Show: 10:30 p.m.

Wiseman Aviation:

Sippin’ with the Symphony. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra performs while surrounding the guests at this deluxe cocktail party. 5 - 8 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff Visitor Center:

Spirits with the Spirits. Flagstaff Freaky Foot Tours presents this haunted pub crawl for the Halloween season. Starts at 4 p.m.

Jim Cullen Memorial Park:

Yard Games in the Park. Play yard games like giant tumbling tower, Kubb, Bocce, Ladder Toss, and more. 1 - 4 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. 1 - 4 p.m.

Sun/10.23

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

“The Cemetery Club”. Theatrikos presents the story of a woman finding love at the same graveyard where her husband rests. Show: 2 p.m.

Fri/10.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Tiny Bird’s 8th Annual Evil Woodlands Creature Dress Up Dance Party. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Kevin Rueb. Live country artist music from 5:30 - 7:20 p.m.

D.J. Xtremo from 9 - 10 p.m.

Los Morros de la A. Live Latino music starting at 10 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Celebraciones de la Gente. Day of the Dead celebrations all weekend including cultural dances, art and delicious food. All day.

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. Either 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4 p.m.

Sat/10.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Cassandra Long Band. Country dance band performing from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Celebraciones de la Gente. Day of the Dead celebrations all weekend including cultural dances, art and delicious food. All day.

Beginner’s Watercolor with Lisa Lee Pearce. Learn about the basic fundamentals of watercolor painting. 1 - 4 p.m.

Flagstaff Visitor Center:

Spirits with the Spirits. Flagstaff Freaky Foot Tours presents this haunted pub crawl for the Halloween season. Starts at 4 p.m.

The Arboretum:

Raptors. Learn about raptors with the International Falconry and Raptor Center from 12:15 - 4 p.m.

Sun/10.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Hawthorne Heights. Formerly A Day in the Life, this is an emo rock band from Ohio. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Celebraciones de la Gente. Day of the Dead celebrations all weekend including cultural dances, art and delicious food. All day.

Mon/10.31

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Dirtwire: Ghostcatcher Tour. Back-porch space cowboy blues, swamptronica and electro-twang grooves. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Wed/11.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Guster. Alt/indie-rock band with major hits from “Satellite” to “One Man Wrecking Machine”. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.