Pulse Nov. 3 - Nov. 30

ONGOING MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing: Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6—8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club: Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6—9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge: Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required. Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAYJazzercise: African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45—8:15 p.m.

Museum Club: Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m.—8 p.m. Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge: Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library: Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30—11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee: Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7—10 p.m.

Gopher Hole: Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall: Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6—8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge: Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off. Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel: Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7—9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse: Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling “the best trivia night in town!” 7:30—9:30 p.m.

THURSDAYDark Sky Brewing: Trivia Night. TAPP’D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole: Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall: GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7pm.

Museum Club: Free Line Dance Lessons from 5 p.m.—8 p.m. Free Country Swing Lessons from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge: Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members. Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12—4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAYFlag Tag AZ: Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Jazzercise: Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30—10 p.m.

Lumberyard Brewery: Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m.—2 a.m.

Museum Club: Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m.—10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times. Oeno Wine Lounge: Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12—4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAYGalaxy Diner: Swing Dancing at Galaxy Diner. All ages are welcome from 7–9 p.m.

Lumberyard Brewery: Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m.—2 a.m.

Museum Club: Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.—1 a.m.

SUNDAYFlagstaff City Hall: Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m—12 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewery: Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class. Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4—6 p.m.

Jazzercise: Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15—7 p.m.

Museum Club: Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge: Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/11.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre Company: “A Doll’s House”. A staged reading of the 1879 play written by Henry Ibsen. One night only at 7:30 p.m.

Du Bois Center: Youth GONA. A cultural-based curriculum workshop focused on four themes Belonging, Mastery, Interdependence, and Generosity. 8 a.m.—3 p.m.

Fri/11.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater: Trick Pony’s Keith Burns performs with country artist J. Michael Harter and Rob West. All proceeds benefit the Shadows Foundation. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

MOCAF and Flag Brewing Company: Fangsgiving Weekend. A two-day hip-hop festival at MOCAF, with over 40 artists, most local and most indigenous. November 4-5 from 5—10 p.m. The afterparty will continue afterwards at Flag Brewing.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff: First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5—9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Du Bois Center: Youth GONA. A cultural-based curriculum workshop focused on four themes Belonging, Mastery, Interdependence, and Generosity. 8 a.m.—3 p.m.

Sat/11.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North: Jason DeVore. Playing some of his killer solo material and more of your favorites to sing along to. Perfect Sense and Flagstaff favorites Vacant Skies open. Show: 8 p.m.

Altitudes Bar & Grill: Kaleidoscope Redrocks. Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo playing over 50 years of classic rock, country, folk, pop, punk, rap & catchy originals from 6–9 p.m.

MOCAF and Flag Brewing Company: Fangsgiving Weekend. A two-day hip-hop festival at MOCAF, with over 40 artists, most local and most indigenous. November 4-5 from 5—10 p.m. The afterparty will continue afterwards at Flag Brewing.

Museum Club: The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $5 entry fee at the door.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff: Tequila Sunrise. NAU’s annual homecoming tradition is back for another year of boozy excitement at the break of dawn.

Joe C Montoya Senior & Community Center: Fix-it Clinic. An incredible team of volunteers can help you fix just about anything, including electronics, jewelry, clothing, bicycles and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Shift: Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town

Orpheum Theater: Counter Culture Cocktail Party. This risqué variety show will have sideshows, flow arts, circus, burlesque, aerial performance, and more. It is a narrative-driven show with a punk attitude and a black heart. Doors and show: 6:30 p.m.

Sun/11.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Culture Connection AZ: 2nd Annual Indigenous Community Connection Fair. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, join us for an inspiring day of presentations, workshops, artists, and more.

Mon/11.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Public Library: From ‘Chief’ to Code Talker. Laura Tohe profiles four Navajo Code Talkers and their lives before and after the war, including her own father. 5:30–7 p.m.

Tue/11.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library: Climate Conversations: Food Systems. 90-minute expert-facilitated discussions on a climate topic, news, and feelings around climate. Starts at 6 p.m.

Thu/11.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater: House Party @ 15 W. Aspen Ave. Bring your friends along for a night of dancing, games, and drink specials with our featured DJ of the night James G. Doors and show: 9 p.m.

Mountain Sports: Diva Night. Grab a girlfriend and head down to Mountain Sports Flagstaff on Thursday, Nov 10th for our favorite holiday event from 5–8 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library: Internet Basics Workshop. Learn terminology and practice using the internet. All technology is provided by the library. Starts at 11 a.m.

Fri/11.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts: John Craigie. Singer-songwriter and storyteller whose folk influences, comedic style and commitment to living on the road make him a true, modern troubadour. Doors: 7:30–8:35 p.m.

Yucca North: Through the Roots. Reggae rock and pop band with Cali-vibes and inspiring messages infused into their music. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sat/11.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater: Viola & the Brakemen, Pilcrowe & Toxic Positivity. A night of musical variety with a trio of delightful up-and-coming bands. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club: Stateline. A great night of country music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. $5 entry fee at the door.

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library: Science Cafe. Monthly science talks for adults, teens, and families from local science leaders—coffee provided, just bring your questions. 10–11:30 a.m.

Sun/11.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts: Master Chorale of Flagstaff. a concert of human journeys through music in collaboration with the opening of the new exhibit “25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee.” First show: 2 p.m. | Second show: 4 p.m.

Mon/11.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library: Flagstaff’s Path to Carbon Neutral. The Carbon Neutrality Plan (CNP) establishes a vision for how Flagstaff will create a carbon-free future. Starts at 6 p.m.

Tue/11.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library: Cyber Security Workshop. Learn how to avoid scams and protect your privacy when visiting websites, creating passwords, and using technology during this free workshop. Starts at 2 p.m.

Wed/11.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater: The White Buffalo. Folk-country singer-songwriter famous for his musical contributions to the “Sons of Anarchy” TV show. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library: Senior Coffee Hour. Join us at the Downtown Library for coffee, pastries and a conversation about a special topic! For older adults age 55+. Starts at 10 a.m.

Buffalo Park: “Step Into Health” Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m

Downtown Flagstaff: Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1–2 p.m.

Thu/11.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus: Social Powwow. A routine known as “Dancing in Beauty” celebrates Indigenous culture and is free to the public. 4:30–7 p.m.

Fri/11.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater: An Evening With Big Head Todd & The Monsters. Colorado-based rock group with a sizable live-show following. A portion of ticket sales will go directly to the Poore Medical Clinic. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange: Queer Board Game Night. A night of gaming fun for allies and LGBT+ community members. 6–8 p.m.

Sat/11.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club: The Zookeepers. A great night of country music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $5 entry fee at the door.

Sun/11.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North: Supersuckers. American rock band whose music ranges from alternative rock to country rock to cowpunk. Show: 7 p.m.

Fri/11.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre Company: “Miracle on 34th Street”. A staged performance of the classic 1947 film about a Macy’s Santa called Kris Kringle who may or may not be the one and only Santa Claus. Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sat/11.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club: Hopi Clansmen. A great night of country music and dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. $5 entry fee at the door.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre Company: “Miracle on 34th Street”. A staged performance of the classic 1947 film about a Macy’s Santa called Kris Kringle who may or may not be the one and only Santa Claus. Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sun/11.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre Company: “Miracle on 34th Street”. A staged performance of the classic 1947 film about a Macy’s Santa called Kris Kringle who may or may not be the one and only Santa Claus. Starts at 2 p.m.

Mon/11.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater: Jake Shimabukuro. Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha performs his highly anticipated holiday show, Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai’i. Doors: 7:30 p.m. | Show: 8:30 p.m.