PULSE: May 5-June 1

Ongoing

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Flag Shakes’ Crumbs from the Table of Joy. Nuanced look at a Black family’s experience in 1950s Brooklyn. Thursday through Sunday from May 5-15. $29 general admission. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse:

Theatrikos Theatre Company’s The Foreigner. Hilarious comedy based on a devilishly clever idea. Performances May 20-June 5, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Masks required $20-$26. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com by calling 928-774-1662. 11 W. Cherry Ave.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany:

Art in Action exhibit “Between Two Edges.” Watercolor paintings and traditional Japanese scrolls from Debra Edgerton. Water colors can be viewed online at opendoorsinaction.com and the scrolls can be seen by appointment in person. Through May 15. 423 N. Beaver St.

Thu/5.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Yucca North:

Authority Zero. Cinco de Mayo celebration at 7 p.m. Free. 15 N WC Riles St.

Museum Club:

Swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner-friendly classes. Every Thursday. 7 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/5.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. 5-8 p.m. Downtown Flagstaff.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/5.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

The Zookeepers. Country music and dancing. $5. 8:30 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed: A Drag Extravaganza. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. Every Saturday from 8-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Sun/5.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-noon. 11 W. Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music. Every Sunday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. Thirty-minute wine lesson with sommelier Tyler Mcbride. Every Sunday. 4:30 p.m. 22 E. Birch Ave. #1.

Mon/5.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz. 117 N. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/5.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

Wed/5.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Every Wednesday. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/5.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Orpheum Theater:

Todd Snider. Blues singer and storyteller. $30. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Yucca North:

Bad Bad Hats. Indie rock band. 7 p.m. 15 N WC Riles St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner-friendly classes. Every Thursday. 7 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/5.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Hustle & Heart. Night of hip-hop and rap with Palmtree, D Nice, Swishamane, Mike Wayne and Dub & Down. 7 p.m. doors. Show at 8 p.m. $14. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/5.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Bruce Cockburn. Canadian singer-songwriter. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. $45-$55. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

The Gopher Hole:

The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed: A Drag Extravaganza. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. Every Saturday from 8-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Sun/5.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square;

Bike Bazaar. Annual human-powered parade and bike swap. Free. 9 a.m.-noon. 6 E. Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-noon. 11 W. Aspen Ave.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. Thirty-minute wine lesson with sommelier Tyler Mcbride. Every Sunday. 4:30 p.m. 22 E. Birch Ave. #1.

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music. Every Sunday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Mon/5.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz. 117 N. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/5.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

Wed/5.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Every Wednesday. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/5.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner-friendly classes. Every Thursday. 7 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/5.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill:

Overland Expo West 2022. World-premier event for do-it-yourself overland and adventure travel enthusiasts. $20 day pass, $80 weekend pass. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 2446 E. Fort Tuthill Loop.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Orpheum Theater:

The Big Lebowski. 18+. $12. Doors at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Sat/5.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Pilcrowe album release celebration with Viola and the Brakemen. $13. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

The Zookeepers. Country music and dancing. $5. 8:30 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill:

Overland Expo West 2022. World-premier event for do-it-yourself overland and adventure travel enthusiasts. $20 day pass, $80 weekend pass. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 2446 E. Fort Tuthill Loop.

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed: A Drag Extravaganza. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. Every Saturday from 8-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Sun/5.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

MarchFourth. Visual performances by stilt walkers, acrobatics and hooping. $25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-noon. 11 W. Aspen Ave.

Fort Tuthill:

Overland Expo West 2022. World-premier event for do-it-yourself overland and adventure travel enthusiasts. $20 day pass, $80 weekend pass. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 2446 E. Fort Tuthill Loop.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music. Every Sunday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. Thirty-minute wine lesson with sommelier Tyler Mcbride. Every Sunday. 4:30 p.m. 22 E. Birch Ave. #1.

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Mon/5.23

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz. 117 N. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/5.24

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

Wed/5.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Every Wednesday. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/5.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner-friendly classes. Every Thursday. 7 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/5.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Durand Jones & The Indications. Contemporary R&B/soul. $22. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Yucca North:

The Slackers. American ska band. 7 p.m. 15 N WC Riles St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/5.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Negative -32. Dead Dudes. Badger Springs. Naming our Monsters. 21+ 7:30 p.m. 15 N WC Riles St.

Museum Club:

Stateline. Country music and dancing. $5. 8:30 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square: The Lego Movie. Free. Activities at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. 6 E. Aspen Ave.

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed: A Drag Extravaganza. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. Every Saturday from 8-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Sun/5.29

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-noon. 11 W. Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music. Every Sunday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. Thirty-minute wine lesson with sommelier Tyler Mcbride. Every Sunday. 4:30 p.m. 22 E. Birch Ave. #1.

Mon/5.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz. 117 N. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/5.31

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

Wed/6.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Every Wednesday. 7:30 p.m. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Submit an event E-mail calendar@flaglive.com to have an event included in the Pulse calendar. All events are subject to change, subject to editing and may have to be cut entirely due to space.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0