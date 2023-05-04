May 4-June 1

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

Brews & Cues:

Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Shift:

Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flagstaff Visitor Center:

Indigenous Art Market. Support indigenous artists from 5–9 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Yucca North:

Degenerate Bingo For Grown Folks. All supplies included, happy hour specials and prizes for winners. 4–6 p.m.

Thu/5.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

The Carbonics. This local alt-rock band with strong roots in folk, blues and soul can fill a dance floor with an infectious bass groove. 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Michael Martin Murphey: A Solo Performance. Singer-songwriter known for creating classic country music. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Standup Comedy Live. LA comics Reid Brackenbury and Nick Tavarello bring their excellent routines to Flagstaff. 8:30–10:30 p.m.

Fri/5.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Tow'rs. Flagstaff-based, husband-and-wife duo will be performing their newest album "Joy Alchemy" for the first time in town. 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

8th Anniversary Party. Live music, photo booths, food specials, yard games, tarot card readers, special beer releases, merch boxes and an Art Market. 12 p.m.–12 a.m.

Orpheum Theater:

UTV Film Festival. A presentation of films made by NAU students and brought to you by their production company, UTV. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Bright Side Bookshop:

First Friday Local Author Signing. Jim Ruland and JD O’Brien: 4–5 p.m. Susan Olberding: 5–6:30 p.m. Kathy Hooker: 6:30–8 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

An Evening with Jeremy Adair. Southwestern artist who captures simplified abstracts of the landscape. 5–8 p.m.

Sat/5.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Yachtley Crew. Yacht rock band with naval theatrics and special guests. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

The Mysto REALLY BIG Magic Show! Award-winning magician in both stage magic and close-up sleight of hand. Two showtimes: the first at 3:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

High Country Conference Center:

5th Annual Kentucky Derby Charity Fundraiser. Live watch party filled with music, best-dressed contests, hors d’oeuvres and more. 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Science Saturday: Fires and Forests. Learn about fire ecology in Flagstaff as a part of National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cab Comics:

Free Comic Book Day Food Drive. Donate food to the Flagstaff Family Food Center and grab some free comics. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

8th Anniversary Party. Live music, photo booths, food specials, yard games, tarot card readers, special beer releases, merch boxes and an Art Market. 12 p.m.–12 a.m.

Sun/5.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Clutch. Hard rock band that blends the best parts of stoner and alt-rock together. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

8th Anniversary Party. Live music, photo booths, food specials, yard games, tarot card readers, special beer releases, merch boxes and an Art Market. 12 p.m.–12 a.m.

Mon/5.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

LGBT+ Book Club. This month, the club is reading “The Black Tides of Heaven'' by Neon Yang. 6 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

8th Anniversary Party. Live music, photo booths, food specials, yard games, tarot card readers, special beer releases, merch boxes and an Art Market. 12 p.m.–12 a.m.

Tue/5.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

Lowell Observatory:

Mars Hill Challenge Ride. Ride to the top of Mars Hill anytime between 12 and 5 p.m. to receive a free 2 for 1 guest pass to Lowell.

Wed/5.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Opening Day. Join the Arboretum in kicking off the 2023 season. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

City Hall:

Savvy Cyclist Bike Safety Class. Taught by League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructor Martin Ince & Kim Austin. 5:30–7 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Game Day. Swing by the Community Room to play both table-top and video games. Ages 8-17. 2:30–4 p.m.

Thu/5.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Jazz Funk Trio. Josh Moore and the Jazz funk trio play the second Thursday of each month. 5–7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

B/RDS with Beatrice Szymkowiak. A reading and Q&A with a local poet, followed by a book signing. 6–7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Thursday Night Book Club. Join the library’s longest-running book club. This month, they are reading “Outlawed” by Anna North. 6 p.m.

Fri/5.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

F-Town Sound with Flag Collective. A local showcase of western funk, latin groove and brass that you can dance to. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Clifford E. White Theater:

Flagstaff Spring Dance Festival. Local and regional dancers present their original dances. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Easton Collection Center Tour. Behind-the-scenes tour of the Platinum LEED-certified Easton Collection Center. 3 - 4 p.m.

Sat/5.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

K.Flay. Singer and musician who defies genre with her alternative, hip hop and rock blends. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Coconino High School:

Flagstaff Inspired Concert. Join Orchestra Northern Arizona for a free concert inspired by the landscapes of northern Arizona. 7–8:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The HeArt Box:

Sgraffito Workshop with Gabby Long. Make your own ceramic bowls at this three-hour workshop. 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Food Fermentation for Health and Flavor. Learn how to ferment your own food safely at this adult workshop. 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Science Café - Nuclear Power. Duane Ray talks about the myths, problems and possibilities of nuclear power. 10 a.m.

Clifford E. White Theater:

Flagstaff Spring Dance Festival. Local and regional dancers present their original dances. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Mon/5.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

“Man with a Movie Camera.” Watch one of the greatest documentary films ever made with a live score performance. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Bright Side Bookshop:

Puzzle Exchange. Take home as many puzzles as you bring in. Any remaining puzzles will be donated. 5–7 p.m.

Tue/5.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Sechrist School:

Kidical Mass Ride and Ice Cream Social. Join your community for a 3.5 mile ride on the FUTS. Ice cream will be served after. Riders leave at 4:15 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Paint ‘n’ Pints. A pint of beer served with step-by-step painting instruction. Hosted by Creative Spirits. 5:45–7:45 p.m.

Wed/5.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/5.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

International Museum Day. Enjoy free admission to MNA from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and live music by FoxyKoshka from 5–8 p.m. in the courtyard.

Fri/5.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

Overland Expo West 2023. Join a community of overlanders at this professional-level trade show. 8–5 p.m.

Sat/5.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Plant Sale & Festival. Fill your home and garden with plants and get ready for summer at this family-friendly event. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Heath Harmison and Scott D. Henry. Anger Management Comedy presents a night of PG-13 styled comedy from two up-and-comers. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

Flagstaff Doggie Dash. Bring your dogs to run in the 5k or fixed-time races. 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

Overland Expo West 2023. Join a community of overlanders at this professional-level trade show. 8–5 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Sun/5.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Colt Ford. Georgia singer-songwriter whose independent, modern country style consistently lands himself in the top tens. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Bike Bazaar, Bike and Gear Swap and Bike Parade. Join Flagstaff bikers in a true celebration of all things cycling. 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

The HeArt Box:

Botanical Ink Making Workshop with Jill Sans. Learn to create botanical inks from household materials. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 2 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

Overland Expo West 2023. Join a community of overlanders at this professional-level trade show. 8–3 p.m.

Mon/5.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Adapting Books to Film with Sharon Lynn. Learn about the process of adapting novels into feature films. 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Tue/5.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. Singer-songwriter lyrics paired with an outlaw country style. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Thu/5.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

CAAMP. Young yet legendary indie-folk group celebrating the release of their new album, “Lavender Days.” Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

ARTx Festival. Discover more than 14 art-centric experiences from performances to sculptures. See pages 12 and 13 for a map and schedule.

Fri/5.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

The Slackers. A ska band that brings a New York attitude. 7–11:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Arizona Handmade Gallery/Fire on the Mountain:

Live Painting with Joe Sorren and Emma Gardner. See the world-renowned mural artist and local surrealist painter work live. 6–9 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

ARTx Festival. Discover more than 14 art-centric experiences from performances to sculptures. See pages 12 and 13 for a map and schedule.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/5.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Michael Franti & Spearhead. A Flagstaff favorite returns for another bubbly, reggae-pop performance. Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. To kick off the 2023 season, they’re showing “Sing.” 4 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

ARTx Festival. Discover more than 14 art-centric experiences from performances to sculptures. See pages 12 and 13 for a map and schedule.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/5.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 2 p.m.